Storm Darragh to bring strong and gusty winds to the country

Met Éireann has advised that Storm Darragh will bring very strong and gusty northwest winds to the country.

Waterford will be under a Status Yellow wind warning from 3pm, Friday, December 6th until 3pm on Saturday, December 7th, with a Status Orange wind warning coming into effect from 12pm (midnight) Saturday, December 7th to 9am Saturday, December 7th.

These conditions could potentially lead to large coastal waves with waves overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, disruption to services and damage to power lines.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution during the duration of these weather warnings.

“Strong and gusty winds will make for difficult travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees, branches and debris. We would ask the public to take care on the roads, allow extra time for journeys, and be mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

“There may also be a risk of wave overtopping so we would urge the public to stay away from coastal areas for the duration of these Met Éireann warnings.”

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team will continue to monitor the situation.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050