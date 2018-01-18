Win an Austrian Ski Resort Stay!



Win a stay with an Austrian/Irish family owned Ski Hut at Bad Hofgastein, the Hofgasteinerhaus with Lara Plaickner and family, which is situated just over an hour by train from Salzburg or three hours from Munich’s Main Train Station.

The accommodation is for three days half board and available midweek on selected dates between March 4th and 10th and March 12th and 16th or between July 1st and September 30th. Exact dates can be arranged directly with Hofgasteinerhaus.

The guest house stands at an altitude of 1950 metres altitude. Access is via ski lift from the Schlossalmbahn (station) up to 3.30pm. The larger luggage must be brought to the Top Station for transportation to the hut.

Bad Gastein and Bad Hofgastein is popular with Irish and European visitors. Winners must purchase their own winter sports insurance and have an ability to ski if travelling in winter.

The mountain hut also hosts guests outside the winter season and is very popular among hikers and walkers. Prices are very reasonable and are half board in winter and bed and breakfast in summer season. Experience the beauty of the Alps and its magical colours, flowers and nature in summer.



Question: Which James Bond actor enjoyed trips to Bad Gastein?

A: Sean Connery

B: Pierce Brosnan

C: Roger Moore

Post your answer, along with a coupon (or hand it into our offices) to:

The Munster Express

Austria Giveaway

37, The Quay,

Waterford.

* Terms and Conditions

Entries must be via a published copy of The Munster Express. Entrants must be over 18 years and have a valid passport to travel (Air or train travel is not included) .