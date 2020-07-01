160 years of The Munster Express

Messages of congratulations have been sent to The Munster Express as the newspaper celebrates 160 years.

The newspaper, which was first printed on July 7th 1860, has prevailed during many challenging times including wars, recessions and now the current Covid-19 crisis.

Launched by Joseph Fisher, The Munster Express started on New Street, Waterford.

After his death, his sons took over the business but later sold it to rising politician and businessman Edward Walsh who, along with his son JJ, oversaw huge expansion throughout the following decades and a move to larger premises at 37, The Quay and Hanover Street.

In 2020, the newspaper remains in the ownership of the Walsh family and continues to operate from its base on The Quay.

Managing Director Kieran Walsh said: “We at The Munster Express are delighted to reach such a momentous milestone. The newspaper has chartered life in Waterford for 160 years and has always been proud to champion the local area and its people.”

Despite the ongoing challenging times, he said The Munster Express strives to provide comprehensive coverage of issues related to local life and continues to offer a competitive and high quality source of advertising.

Metropolitan Mayor Cllr Davy Daniels (Ind) congratulated The Munster Express on celebrating 160 years in business and praised the newspaper’s contributions to Waterford.

Mayor Daniels, an employee at The Munster Express for over 30 years, spoke of the “great tradition” associated with The Munster Express.

He said he has many fond memories of his time working at the newspaper and fondly recalled former employer, the late JJ Walsh.

Mayor Daniels said he enjoyed the social side to his job and his interactions with colleagues and customers.

He added that The Munster Express has always proudly supported numerous local events and organisations including many charitable initiatives.

Mayor Daniels said the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has created a hugely challenging situation for all businesses, including media organisations.

He said everyone in Waterford should take pride in the success of The Munster Express and he encouraged people to continue to appreciate and support local media.

Johnny O’Hanlon, Director of Local Ireland which is the representative association for 46 weekly paid for local newspapers, extended his best wishes to The Munster Express on behalf of the organisation.

He said the newspaper has been “ingrained in the fabric of Waterford for over a century and a half and continues to diligently record the weekly progress of the Déise in all aspects of daily life.”

To mark the 160th anniversary, The Munster Express will feature nostalgic articles and photos from our archives throughout the month of July.