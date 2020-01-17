Waterford Ladies Football celebrate 25 years.

A celebration of Waterford Ladies football over 25 years takes place in the Greenway Manor hotel on Friday next 17th January. Our special guest on the night will be the 2018 LGFA Hall of Fame recipient, ex-Waterford ladies footballer Marie Crotty-Wall.



Representatives from the All Ireland winning jubilee team will be present on the night. The senior team will be presented with their National league medals and our U16 team will be presented with their All Ireland Runner Up medals.

The Jimmy McGee of Ladies Football, Michael Ryan is the MC for the night.

There’s a champagne reception on arrival, a four-course meal, themed photo booth and music by DJ Liam O’Connor.



Contact Fionaon 083 1803294 for tickets (limited tickets available)