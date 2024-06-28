‘Paint Your Town Red’ – up to €60,000 worth of paint to be given to local communities

Fleetwood, a leading Irish provider of high-quality paint and paint accessories, has unveiled its newest initiative, ‘Community Colours’ and Waterford communities are invited to participate.

Designed to support local community groups and clubs across Ireland, Fleetwood will be giving away up to €1,000 worth of paint daily in June.

Building upon the success of a pilot campaign last year which saw numerous community organisations and sports clubs benefit from Fleetwood paint, this year's Community Colours initiative promises even greater support for grassroots efforts across the country.

To participate and nominate a club is free. With every purchase of a Fleetwood product, regardless of the product's value, customers can nominate their preferred community group or sports club by scanning the QR code available on Fleetwood's social media platforms and in Fleetwood stockists and uploading a proof of purchase to nominate a deserving winner.

Derek Byrne, Marketing Manager at Fleetwood, said: “As an Irish family business deeply rooted in our communities, giving back is ingrained in our values”.

“We are delighted to launch Community Colours, our latest initiative to support and uplift communities, large and small, across the country. We are encouraging everyone to nominate their local club or group – it could be a local men’s shed, youth club, gardening committee or a GAA club,” Mr. Byrne added.

Community groups who received Fleetwood paint last year included the Sea and Cliff Rescue in Ballybunion; and 4 Roads Hurling Club, Roscommon.

To nominate your local community group or sports club, purchase any Fleetwood product, scan the QR code and fill out the nomination form. For more information, visit www.fleetwood.ie or Fleetwood’s social media channels @FleetwoodPaints.