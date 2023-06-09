ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023

Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th, 2023

Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland

** 100+ NEW ARTISTS ANNOUNCED FOR ATN23 **

** 3 STAGE LINE-UPS ANNOUNCED **

We are so excited to announce 100+ more acts to our line up for this year’s All Together Now! Plus, Tommy Tiernan joins us for Brunch on The Bandstand! Come join us on the beautiful grounds of Curraghmore House for the 4th Chapter of All Together Now. We have a tonne of exciting announcements to make over the next few weeks – including line-ups from Arcadia, AVA In The Woods, Éalú Le Grá, Ping Pong Disco, Schweppes Ultimate Mixer, The Last City, All Curious Minds, Comedy – so stay tuned on our socials or join our mailing list.

For now, here goes!

Chapter Four

Iggy Pop Lorde Jamie xx Caribou Loyle Carner

Villagers Jessie Ware Sugababes Lankum

Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra James Murphy DJ

+

Billy Bragg Black Country, New Road TV Girl Daphni Todd Terje

Overmono Robert Hood Daniel Avery Live Kelly Lee Owens Live Tourist Biig Piig Lisa O’Neill Fight Like Apes Saint Sister Sorcha Richardson

Ezra Collective The Scratch Le Boom BEAK> Warmduscher

FUTURE UTOPIA Palms Trax Staples Jr. Singers Barry Can’t Swim Live Chaos In the CBD Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn Wunderhorse Sally C Shit Robot David Kitt Aoife Nessa Francis Gretel Hänlyn Lord Apex Jealous Of The Birds whenyoung Ailbhe Reddy The Clockworks

Nuria Graham Ispíní na hÉireann Junior Brother m(h)aol Sarah Crean Really Good Time Cruel Sister BASHT Daniel Luke Onion Boys YARD The Raines Sack Trinity Orchestra + many more across 16 stages

Brunch on the bandstand with Tommy Tiernan

Plus stages and areas from: Arcadia AVA In The Woods Belonging Bandstand Cambium Club Éalú Le Grá Global Roots Jameson Connects: The Circle

Ping Pong Disco Schweppes Ultimate Mixer The Last City The Cobblestone

Comedy All Curious Minds Seanchoíche Breathe Wellness Bosca Beatha & more!

New Zealand superstar LORDE has sold over 12 million albums worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide. Her debut, Pure Heroine went triple-platinum, won two Grammy Awards, and spawned the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, released her second full-length studio album Melodrama in 2017, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, reaching #1 in over 45 countries. She made her highly anticipated return with a critically acclaimed new single, “Solar Power,” from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, which was released in August 2021. This will be only her second-ever Irish performance.

LCD Soundsystem frontman and co-founder of seminal New York label DFA JAMES MURPHY could rightly be called one of the coolest people on the independent music scene. A pivotal figure in electronic music, receiving Grammy nominations and a tonne of critical acclaim, he will be bringing his huge bag of records and impeccable taste in tunes to ATN this year for a set that is bound to be a highlight of the weekend!

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD’s debut, For The First Time, was a 2021 Album of the Year, picking up a nomination for the Mercury Music Prize and a host of critical acclaim. Their sophomore release Ants From Up There was released via Ninja Tunes last year – and they’ve been called “the best band in the world” by The Quietus, with glowing reviews from The New York Times to NPR, to The Guardian.

Expect an instantly-identifiable mix of hip-hop, R&B, dance music, stripped-back soul with subtle undercurrents of jazz from Irish musician BIIG PIIG aka Jess Smyth. She first released her superbly titled EP, ‘Big Fan Of The Sesh’, followed up by her second EP, ‘A World Without Snooze Vol.2’. Here’s a little taster with her latest track In The Dark.

With her natural flair for storytelling LISA O’NEIL combines her unique sound, Lisa’s performance promises to be something quite special, performing songs from her 2023 album ‘All Of This Is Chance’ which garnered rave reviews.

Fourteen years since the release of their acclaimed debut album Fight Like Apes and The Mystery of The Golden Medallion, and almost six years since they announced their split as a band, legendary Dublin alt-rock gang FIGHT LIKE APES are BACK to play their first Irish festival in many moons. Following an unreal sold out performance at The Olympia in March, we can guarantee you will not want to miss ‘em.

BELONGING BANDSTAND

Brunch on the bandstand with Tommy Tiernan

Cry Before Dawn Sing Along Social Glasshouse performs Joni Mitchell ‘Blue’ PryMary Colours Backroad Smokers Club Papa Romeo

The White Horse Guitar Club A salute to Andrew Weatherall: Kelly-Anne Byrne, Conor Feeney & Al Feeney The X Collective OL’ TIMES The Butterfly Band Toshín performs Aretha Franklin Kiruu LUMO DJ’s Claire Beck, Kate Brennan Harding & Sally Cinnamon Joyful Noise Choir + more

One of the highlights of All Together Now is the Belonging Bandstand Brunch. Grab some nice food, ice cold drinks and enjoy brunch with one of the funniest comedians in the world, TOMMY TIERNAN. An Irish comedian, actor, chat show host, writer and podcaster, Tommy has been performing stand-up comedy for close to thirty years. His legendary record-breaking stand-up ticket sales extend across the world. He has made numerous television appearances, including “The Late Show” with David Letterman, and a Comedy Central one-hour special. He has played across the globe from Moscow and Moosejaw and every corner of Ireland’s 32 counties, from Tory Island to the Wexford Opera House – and now he’ll be joining you for brunch in Waterford!

Global Roots is back with a diverse array of music performed on bespoke greenbuilt stages set in the woods. Cambium Club returns for its second year featuring irresistible dance music and high energy nightlife.

GLOBAL ROOTS & THE CAMBIUM CLUB

Andy Irvine SON (Susan O’Neill) FeliSpeaks Liam Ó Maonlaí

1000 Beasts The Bonny Men Yankari Mango Moon Ophelia Cian Finn & Catriona Cannon Anna Mullarkey An Tara Molly O’Mahony + many more

THE CAMBIUM CLUB

Sim Simma: Sunday Takeover Donal Dineen’s Backstory One World Sounds Ragga Puffin Rob Rua Rise Up Soundsystem World Bass Culture Citrus Fresh Outstraight Records Del Bionic + more

Jameson Connects: The Circle is returning to All Together Now for 2023, featuring a lineup of the hottest acts that Ireland has to offer. Pop by for cultural conversations and laid back homegrown talent by day and stay to dance the night away in the heart of the forest.

JAMESON CONNECTS: THE CIRCLE

SELLÓ · SORCHA RICHARDSON · TRAVIS & ELZZZ · SPRINTS · BRICKNASTY

THE COPE · ABBACAXI · COY HASTE (CARIBOU) B2B MOVING STILL

TOSHÍN · CARLSBAD · NEGRO IMPACTO · FAKOLI · MO CULTIVATION & FRIENDS · JAY PEI

VOLLEYBALL · WASTEFELLOW (DJ) · EMMY SHIGETA · HONEYPOT

GRAHAM SMYTH (2FM) · ALBA · CBAKL · WINNIE AMA (DJ)

+ LIVE INTERVIEWS HOSTED BY GEMMA BRADLEY

** ATN 2023 TICKET DETAILS **

** The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes and additional Campervan passes go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets.

ATN23 – General & Family Ticket Prices

Tier 1 / 2 / 3 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 4 – €235

ATN23 – Early Entry Pass

Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

ATN23 – Campervan & Caravan Pass

Additional General Campervan passes will go on sale this Thursday at 9AM