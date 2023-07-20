All Together Now announce brand new app plus early entry passes, camping & travel info

Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th, 2023

Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland

All Together Now brings you 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoken word, comedy and feasts of food, with plenty more hidden gems set in the gorgeous grounds of Curraghmore House, Waterford for the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

We’ve already announced some spectacular heavy hitters from our music lineup including Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Caribou, Loyle Carner, Villagers, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Lankum, the list goes on! Our Comedy line up includes Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, David McSavage, Ross Browne, Enya Martin and many more.

Our Theatre of Food : Grub Circus features an action-packed programme of food-related frolics in a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates and, at times, downright madness. We’ll be welcoming some of Ireland’s top food personalities including, chefs, producers, growers, makers, distillers, food writers and more. Some of the amazing chefs include the likes of Jordan Bailey (formerly Aimsir), Damien Grey (Liath), Kevin Thornton, Jess Murphy (Kai), Kwanghi Chan (Bites by Kwanghi), Aishling Moore (Goldie), Rory O’Connell, Darina Allen, Denis Cotter (Paradiso), Enda McEvoy (formerly Loam, Éan Cafe Galway), Paul Flynn (The Tannery), David Bradshaw (Frank’s).

** EARLY ENTRY PASSES **

Get settled in the day before in the best camping spots, allowing you to kick back and enjoy the Friday of the festival without the fear of any Bank Holiday Friday traffic. Book in for a Sauna or Hot Tub during the day on Friday and relax whilst others are making the journey to the festival.

We also have some incredible entertainment for early campers on Thursday night with GEMMA DUNLEAVY headlining the Belonging Bandstand joined by SHIV, STEVIE G, RACHEL MAE HANNON, R3D’s HOUSE, AHMED, WITH LOVE & BIG SLEEP as well as the spectacular ARCADIA breathing fire and playing dance classics.

Early Entry Passes allow access into the campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. Last Entry 10pm. Early Entry Passes are priced at €24.00 including the booking fee. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket.

If you book a direct bus with Bus Eireann to the festival on Thursday you will gain Early Entry free of charge, also Campervans are encouraged to travel to the festival on Thursday also free of charge.

** BRAND NEW APP **

Your festival guide is here! Stage times, site map, playlist, wellness, food, and feasts as well as the latest news and live updates from ATN23 all in one place. Powered by Bank Of Ireland.

** SEANCHOÍCHE **

Seanchoíche will be joining All Together Now for the very first time, hosting its own intimate stage across three days of the festival. The storytelling night founded in Dublin and currently taking place across the world in cities like London and Melbourne is a space for people from all corners of life to come and listen and engage with spoken stories, ranging from personal anecdotes, monologues, fictional narratives, to poetry pieces and anything in between.

** AVA IN THE WOODS **

We are buzzzzzzing to bring AVA In The Woods back for ATN23. Set in the woodlands of Curraghmore, together with AVA, in this space you will see some of the very best in electronic music in the heart of nature, illuminated by Algorithm, who use cutting-edge technology and serious creativity to create incredible visuals. Three nights of dancing under the stars awaits. Expect a deadly lineup of amazing artists like Barry Can’t Swim, Dufi, Luxe, Elkka, Sally C and many more.

** THE LAST CITY **

The Year is 2116. 75 years ago the scorch came, 5 years of consecutive high temperatures. A brave new world grows from the ashes of the old order…The Last City is a world where the remaining innovators survive. The world is upcycled, battery-powered, recycled and reinvented to create something new from the compost of the wreckage. Join tribes, bands, DJs and fellow citizens in your new city, The Last City. Follow @thelastcity_ to see Nuuuus Reports from @hughcooneys and more details on their city plans.

** BOUTIQUE & PRE-PITCHED CAMPING **

Boutique camping is now available to book for All Together Now 2023 with Podpads Village, Yippee Tents and Silk Road offering a range of unique glamping experiences with various sizes of Yurts, Tipis, Bell Tents, and more.

** BUS ÉIREANN **

We are delighted to announce Expressway will be providing services to-and-from Curraghmore Estate to support All Together Now over the long weekend.. Buses leaving from Dublin, Waterford and Cork. If you book a direct bus with Bus Eireann for Thursday you will get FREE Early Entry…so, you can get the feet up, tent up and be in nice and early…all for free!

