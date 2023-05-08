Bealtaine Living Earth Festival 2023

Calmast, the South East Technological University’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) Engagement Centre are delighted to announce the programme for the 18th edition of Bealtaine Living Earth Festival. The festival celebrates Ireland’s biodiversity and natural heritage in the South East of Ireland and takes place from the 13th-22nd of May. No matter what age, there is something for everyone at this year’s Festival!

Calmast is proud to partner with over 20 groups across the South East to deliver events in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford. The festival aims to encourage people both young and old to explore the local heritage and biodiversity of the South East with expert guides. Now in its 18th year, Bealtaine Living Earth Festival is one of the highlights of the STEM and cultural calendar of the South East.

Festival highlights include a nature Mandala workshop in the JFK Arboretum in New Ross Co. Wexford on Saturday May 13th where families can enjoy building a giant mandala with the OPW guides in the Arboretum. Families will get the opportunity to enjoy a guided tour of the Wexford Seal Rescue facility with the chance to meet the adorable seal pups in care and learn their individual stories. On Sunday May 14th, the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens will be hosting a historic tour of the gardens with a special focus on Tramore’s wildlife. On the 15th,18 &19th of May, JFK Arboretum host Bikes & Biodiversity in conjunction with National Bike Week. Here you can learn about the various plant collections at JFK Arboretum at your leisure on 2 or 3 wheels!

Why not join Head Gardener Kevin Naughton at the JFK Arboretum on Wednesday the 17th for a walking tour through the wildflower meadows and learn about the importance of bees for pollination. Later on that day, Copper Coast Geopark’s geologist Robbie Galvin will lead a walk on Bunmahon Beach and discuss the Copper Coast’s Geological and Social History. Denis Cullen leads two evening walks over the Festival. The first on Wednesday 17th through Waterford City from Ballybricken to Kilbarry Bog looking at the wildlife that co-exist in a busy city and the second on Friday 19th through Dunmore East woods and seafront where you can listen to the sounds of the woodland birds and use a bat detector to discover bats! The OPW welcomes Birdwatch Ireland’s Pat Durkin to lead the Dusk Chorus at Kilkenny Castle Park on Thursday 18th.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday May 19th, the Copper Coast Geopark will host a workshop and an exploration of the dynamic shoreline of Kilfarrasy with their geologist. The Festival celebrates World Bee Day 2023 on Saturday May 20th with a number of events to celebrate. The Castlecomer Discovery Park host a Kid’s Bioblitz with their ecologist to learn how to spot and identify common birds, bugs and plants and the JFK Arboretum host a Kid’s Potting Workshop, a fun, hands-on workshop to teach children and parents about the ways that plants grow and thrive. On May 21st Oceanics Surf School and Marine Education Centre in Tramore Co. Waterford host a workshop “Exploring the Rocky Seashore” with The Explorers Education Programme taking a hands-on approach to learning a little about the local rockpools and native Irish marine life. On the UN International day for Biological diversity, May 22nd, Denis Cullen will lead a walk through the Anne Valley to look at some of the small creatures that live in the stream and ponds, listen to the birds that nest in the valley and identify the flowers and trees and discuss some of their uses in the past. Finally Kilkenny Castle Park hosts a 24 hour BioBlitz from Friday 26 May to Saturday 27 May where you can discover the hidden creatures of Kilkenny Castle Park & Canal. This is a collaboration of OPW, Kilkenny County Council, Heritage Ireland, National Biodiversity Data Centre, and Birdwatch Ireland for this family friendly event.

Other events in Bealtaine Living Earth Festival’s programme are catered to Schools including online marine wildlife events with Galway Atlataquarium’s Explorer’s Education Programme, Biodiversity walks, workshops and Arts and Craft events with Waterford City and County Council’s Environmental Section, some local artists and nature experts and Dave’s Jungle. These events are available to book through our website for your school: www.livingearth.ie

The festival takes place through financial support of Science Foundation Ireland, Waterford City and County Council.