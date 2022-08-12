Davy’s Return

Davy Fitzgerald is set to return to Waterford for a second stint as Waterford senior hurling manager.

The Clare man, who returns to the Déise after 11 years away, was ratified as the new manager by the Waterford County Board on Thursday.

Fitzgerald, who gave his first interview since his re-appointment to Morning Ireland this morning said: “There was a committee put together in Waterford, we got together and had a chat so we did, a number of days ago. I have to say I couldn’t believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting and my God, they went into every detail.

“We haven’t even thought about a backroom team or looked at it yet. The initial chat with the county committee and county board, I just wanted to take my time a small bit, I want to make sure there is a nice bit of Waterford involvement.

“The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and love their hurling. I just want to take my time and get the best possible backroom team.”

Author Catherine Power Sports Editor The Munster Express sport@munster-express.ie First for Sport