Exclusive: Damien Tiernan to take over Late Late Show

Later this week, RTE will reveal that WLRfm’s Damien Tiernan will succeed Ryan Tubridy as presenter of the Late Late Show.

The replacement announcement, which was not expected until late May, will be made at the RTE Studios in Carriganore on Saturday morning.

It is understood that when Miriam O’Callaghan said she was not interested in the role, the way was clear for RTE executives to make an early appointment.

Damien’s selection will come as a big surprise as he did not figure in the list of candidates drawn up by the bookies.

However, it should not be forgotten that, before he joined WLRfm as the presenter of its flagship morning show, Deise AM, Damien had been RTE’s South East correspondent for many years and had worked on practically all the station’s current affairs programmes. He was also a presenter with RTE’s popular television programme, Ear To The Ground.

It is understood that Damien’s avid interests in politics, sport and music were factors very much in his favour when he was being considered for the position. It is also believed that he did not indicate an interest in the Late Late Show job but was head-hunted by the recruitment team.

Some sources say that, despite stepping down as host, Ryan Tubridy may still co-present the Toy Show on a one-off basis this coming Christmas.

Despite being on-air at the Broadcast Centre in Farronshoneen every morning this week, Damien Tiernan did not return calls made by The Munster Express. However, when contacted, a remark by a member of management at WLRfm was very interesting.

Stating that it was company policy not to comment on rumours, the person added that it should not be automatically assumed that, if a member of staff was offered a position elsewhere, that person would accept it.

John O' Connor Tales of The Tellurians