Public consultation opens on North Celtic Sea offshore wind project

Energia is inviting members of the public to take part in a first phase of public consultation on a proposed renewable energy project in the North Celtic Sea with information available at www.northcelticseawind.ie

The project is proposed to be located at a minimum of 10km and up to 25km off the coast of Co. Waterford in the North Celtic Sea.

The North Celtic Sea project aims to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply, reduce emissions and help to achieve our 2030 climate action and offshore wind energy targets. The project will generate clean electricity for over 500,000 Irish homes and businesses.

As a leading Irish energy provider and long-term infrastructure investor Energia currently supplies approximately 20% of all electricity on the island of Ireland to over 823,000 homes and businesses. Energia is responsible for providing electricity from approximately 25% of all wind power on the island.

In the context of the ongoing climate emergency, Energia is committed to playing a leading role in addressing this challenge where offshore wind provides a significant opportunity for Ireland. Given that the development timeline for these projects is up to 10 years, it is necessary that the small number of early-stage projects, like North Celtic Sea, that have made significant progress to date, continue to achieve key development milestones enabling them to play a part in Ireland’s 2030 energy system.

This early public consultation takes place from 22nd September – 29th October and is the first in a series of opportunities for the public to meet the project team and learn about the North Celtic Sea project.

An online exhibition room is open at www.northcelticseawind.ie which includes survey area maps, indicative photo illustrations, a project timeline, and other information on the project and our engagement with local and fishing communities.

Energia’s project team is holding a public webinar on Wednesday 13th October from 7pm-8pm and all are invited to attend to learn more about the project and ask questions. Registration is now open at www.northcelticseawind.ie. A recording of the webinar will also be made available online after the event.

Information clinics will be held from 18th – 22nd October for anyone wishing to discuss specific aspects with the project team. Bookings can be made through the project website.

Launching the consultation, Eoin McPartland, Offshore Renewables Manager with Energia said, “The North Celtic Sea project will generate 100% green electricity and will make a positive contribution to decarbonising Ireland’s energy supply and reducing emissions – protecting the environment for current and future generations”.

“We recognise that many Irish coastal communities around our shores are coming to terms with offshore windfarm developments for the first time. Coastal communities in other countries following progressive decarbonisation agendas are already experiencing some of the local benefits that can arise from this type of development in the green economy. As a leading Irish energy provider, we are committed to ensuring all areas of the local economy can thrive in parallel with this development.”

“The North Celtic Sea project is at an early stage and this consultation is an opportunity to introduce the team and provide information. We’re very much looking forward to discussing this important project with people over the coming weeks and we welcome feedback which can shape the development of the North Celtic Sea project.”

The project team is currently undertaking offshore and onshore studies to help determine site suitability and to inform the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and design process. Further periods of consultation will take place over the coming 18 months to share progress on the project.

As one of Ireland’s leading and most experienced renewable energy providers, Energia has also applied to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, for a foreshore licence to carry out surveys for this project. This application is at an advanced stage and a licence is expected soon. The licence will be a key milestone for the project and will enable it to progress alongside a small number of other projects that are capable of contributing to Ireland’s 2030 target.

It is anticipated that a planning application for the North Celtic Sea project could be made in 2023 with a planning decision in 2024.

Community and fisheries liaison officers are available to discuss the project at:

Contact:

Community Liaison Officer: Tel: 087 183 7452

Fisheries Liaison Officer: Tel: 021 203 1105

Web: www.northcelticseawind.ie

Email: info@northcelticseawind.ie