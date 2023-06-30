Following the release of his book The Saga of the Déise in 2020, local author Leonard Kearon MSc is back with his new book The Legend of Circe: Circe’s Awakening which will be published Friday 28th April 2023 by Austin Macauley Publishers. This 200-page Young Adult Fiction paperback blends Fantasy with Super-heroics all with an Irish twist.

Set in the City of Sunsport, a City inspired by Waterford City, The Legend of Circe: Circe’s Awakening tells the story of Circe Goodwin a normal teenage girl. She is loved by her adopted father, goes to school, hangs out with her friends, and can fire energy blasts from her hands. Wait… That’s not normal. Yeah, Circe doesn’t think so either. Attending Sunsport Super School’s basic hero training course to learn to control her new powers; Circe will learn a lot about herself, her past, and her powers, while making new friends and maybe more…

Get ready for a fun, exciting adventure, as Circe and her classmates are about to get a crash course in being a hero. But keep your eyes open, for secrets lurk everywhere,

many of which will shape Circe’s past, present, and future.

Leonard was born and raised in Waterford City and graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology with a Master of Science. His love of history and superheroes inspired him to write his first novel. As well as The Saga of the Déise; Leonard has written and designed

history leaflets for both St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre in Patrick Street and Garter Lane Arts Centre in O’Connell Street.

The Legend of Circe: Circe’s Awakening is available online and from all good bookshops.

For more information email: deisebook@gmail.com

ISBN: 9781528971034