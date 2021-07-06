Creative Community Art Exhibition at Garter Lane

There’s no denying that lockdown has been challenging for all of us, but it has also given us plenty of opportunities. For many, more time at home meant a chance to step outside our comfort zone and discover new talents and passions.

In October 2020, Waterford Area Partnership, Waterford and Wexford ETB, Healthy Waterford, Waterford Social Prescribing and HSE came together to form an initiative called Creative Communities. Recognising a desire for a creative outlet in the clients they support at this strange time, Creative Communities set a challenge for individuals and groups and participate in a guided painting project.

This is not your average exhibition. Many of the completed works were done by artists who had never tried painting before but embraced a new side of themselves during lockdown.

Even when the work was completed in a group setting, the painting was very much an individual journey for each artist – a chance to intentionally take time for their personal wellbeing through the medium of creativity.

The exhibition opened in Garter Lane on June 11th and continues until July 16th. No booking is needed.