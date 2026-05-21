24/7 Cardiac Care at UHW confirmed to go-ahead in July

It has been confirmed that 24/7 Cardiac Care at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) will be fully operational by this summer.

Speaking at a meeting of the HSE Dublin South East Regional Health Forum this morning, CEO of UHW Ben O'Sullivan confirmed that the service will be in operation at the hospital from Monday 6 July.

Councillor Declan Barry submitted a question at a previous meeting of the Regional Health Forum in March about when the service would be fully operational.

Dr Sinéad Reynolds, the HSE’s Integrated Health Area Manager for Waterford and Wexford confirmed at the March meeting that progress on providing the service had been made, and that the current estimated operational date was the end of June.

“The team at UHW continue to work with the regional management team and the cardiac clinical programme to operationalise the delivery of a 24/7 cardiac cath lab service for the people of the South East,” Dr Reynolds said. “I wasn’t in a position to give a date on that the last day, so the expected date for the operationalisation of the 24/7 service is the end of June 2026, which is very good news for the region.”

However, it was confirmed at today’s meeting by Mr O’Sullivan that the service will be going ahead in July.

The news comes after several years of campaigning from local politicians, Councillors and community groups for the life-saving service for the south-east.