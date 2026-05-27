30 May marks Africa Day in Waterford

This year’s Africa Day Waterford takes place on Saturday, 30 May in O'Connell Street, in the heart of Waterford’s Cultural Quarter from 11am to 5pm.

The day will be marked by a whole host of African Irish cultural events as well as family fun, fashion, art, film, music, dance and food events. There will be plenty to enjoy and experience for all ages, including live music and DJs, street food markets, Nore Valley Petting Farm, African craft markets, a pop-up Library, Playful Streets, facepainting, Wobbly Circus, Southeast Craft Workshop, and much more.

Africa Day is an international day that commemorates the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963. Africa Day is seen as an opportunity to promote the growing trade, political and cultural links between Ireland and countries across Africa.

All details of Africa Day events taking place throughout the country at www.AfricaDay.ie.