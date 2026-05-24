65 residential units proposed for Gracedieu area

Waterford Council have received a planning application for 65 new residential units on Gibbet Hill, Quarry Road, which is near the Gracedieu area of Waterford City.

The application was made by Micheal Doyle Civil Engineering Ltd, and includes a mixture apartments and houses, including 27 four bedrooms houses.

According to the application the proposed development consists of 26 semi-detached four-bedroom two storey houses; three, four-bed two storey terraced units; one, detached four-bed two storey house; one, three storey apartment block, consisting of 14 two-bed units and one, four storey apartment block consisting of one, one-bed unit and 19 two-bed units.

The application was received on 24 April and a decision is expected by 18 June next.

AARON KENT