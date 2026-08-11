Accused declines psychiatric appointment

A man accused of stabbing a woman in a Tramore church last month has declined a psychiatric appointment, the District Court heard.

Niall Cummins (36) of The Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, appeared via video link at Waterford District Court recently before Judge Kevin Staunton. He is charged with assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and possession of a knife, contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 10.00am on Tuesday 21 July at Holy Cross Church, Tramore. A woman in her 50s, identified as Mary McNamara, was understood to be saying the rosary, when the accused approached and allegedly stabbed her. He was arrested by Gardaí at his home a short time later.

The accused was remanded in custody after his first court appearance, with the State making an application for him to receive a psychiatric evaluation on arrival at his place of detention.

However, as he appeared in court via video link from Cork Prison, it was heard that he has since declined an appointment with a psychiatrist.

Sergeant John Phelan requested for the matter to be adjourned for two weeks for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to indicate directions. The Sergeant added that Ms. McNamara’s husband and daughter were present in court for the proceedings.

Judge Staunton remanded the accused in custody to appear again before Waterford District Court today, 11 August, via video link.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power