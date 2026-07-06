Action needed on Barrack Street ‘Groundhog Day loop’

It is an all too common sight: cars headed towards Barrack Street from New Street find themselves diverted off towards Bunkers Hill and instead of accepting the 10 minute diversion, they do an illegal U turn to wait for the rapidly changing green light on Brown’s Lane.

The journey from the Apple Market area to Barrack Street makes intuitive sense to motorists, the diversion to the edge of the town with no option but to travel back through the busy one-way system along Manor Street certainly does not.

It has been suggested that this street layout was implemented in anticipation of the Michael Street shopping centre development.

While the Michael Street development has not yet begun the traffic system is causing daily frustration.

The issue was raised at the June meeting of Waterford Metropolitan District Council by Cllr. Mary Roche, who said: “We have asked numerous times for the left only turn at the top of New Street, where it joins Brown’s Lane to be taken away so that you can continue on New Street and get across the town rather than going into a Groundhog Day loop that brings you back to where you were.

“I’m all in favour of one way systems but they have to bring you somewhere … I request formally that that be removed,” she finished.

In reply Paul Johnston, Senior Engineer, said he would ‘commit to looking at’ the removal of the system, although he said it wouldn’t be reviewed until after the summer due to ongoing projects.

Outgoing Mayor for the Metropolitan Area, Cllr. Adam Wyse, added his support to Councillor Roche, saying: “It’s driving people away from town.”

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme