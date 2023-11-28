Kieran’s mental health media nomination

WLR News Editor and former Munster Express journalist Kieran Foley has been nominated for a national Mental Health Media Award.

Established over a decade ago and relaunched in 2019, Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

The ceremony takes place in December and Kieran has been nominated in the Mental Health Broadcasting (Short Form) category for a single factual television or radio feature/documentary related to mental health.

In March of this year, Kieran spoke to Liam Brazil, a local Fine Gael councillor who each years runs a charity fundraising cycle for charity Suicide or Survive.

The annual cycle takes place every Easter Sunday, beginning and ending in Lemybrien. Cllr. Brazil, who is a passionate supporter of mental health and suicide awareness, explained that staging such an event was a pledge he made to his late mother as a result of the untimely death of his brother James.

He also spoke of the awareness efforts being undertaken in his local community by Kilrossanty GAA Club.

WLR’s head of programming Michael Byrne says, “We are all delighted for Kieran Foley. This nomination is a testament to his outstanding work and the importance of mental health advocacy.

“We in WLR are delighted to be able to support Liam Brazil and the Suicide or Survive team on their journey to making a difference.”