Alleged possession of heroin

A south Kilkenny woman was allegedly found with heroin by Gardaí last year, the District Court heard.

Bridget Ward (45) of Ballymartin, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a court sitting recently. She was charged with alleged possession of a controlled drug for unlawful sale and/or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

The court heard that on 15 November 2025, Gardaí observed a woman standing outside a vehicle parked on the R711 road near Rathculliheen, around the border between Waterford and south Kilkenny. Gardaí spoke to the woman, identified as the accused, and found that she had 10g diamorphine (known as heroin) with a value of €1,468.74 in her possession.

Judge Staunton accepted jurisdiction, meaning that the case will be heard at the District Court. The judge put the matter back to 27 October 2026, for a plea or a date for hearing to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power