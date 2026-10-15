Ardal O’Hanlon to appear at Carrickphierish Library

Join us this Monday, 18 October for a special collaboration between Writers at Waterford Libraries and Murder One Festival at 4.00 pm in Carrickphierish Library where City and County Librarian Mary Conway will be in conversation with one of Ireland’s best-loved actors, comedians and crime novelists Ardal O’Hanlon and the Finnish ‘funniest noir writer in Europe’ Antti Tuomainen as they discuss crime writing and combining suspense with humour.

Ardal O’Hanlon is an acclaimed actor, comedian, and novelist, best known for his much-loved roles in Father Ted, Death in Paradise and Derry Girls. Alongside an extensive career in television, stand-up and theatre, Ardal is the author of the acclaimed novels The Talk of the Town and Brouhaha. His latest book, A Plot to Die For, marks the beginning of a new cosy-mystery series, bringing his trademark wit and keen observations of Irish life to the genre.

Antti Tuomainen has been crowned the king of the humorous crime caper. He is one of Finland’s most acclaimed and award-winning crime fiction writers who writes about quirky characters and absurd situations in his poignant, dark, and hilarious tense thrillers. His work has been adapted by Netflix; he will soon have a movie starring Steve Carell based on his novel ‘The Rabbit Factor’ and his books have been translated into more than twenty-five languages.

Join Mary as she teases out the plot lines that connect these tow writers and find out why humour is so important in a crime novel.

This event is part of the Waterford celebration of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This is a free event, and bookings can be made by contacting Carrickphierish Library on 051 849696.