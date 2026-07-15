Book of evidence not ready in murder charge case

It was heard in court last week that a book of evidence is not ready in the case of a man charged with the murder of Yveta Donovalova in Waterford city last April.

Tomas Marvanek (39) of 47 Grange Heights, Waterford city, is charged with the murder of Ms. Donovalova, after she was allegedly fatally assaulted at her home in Grange Heights on Monday 27 April 2026.

The accused has been on remand in Cork Prison since 29 April. While he has made several court appearances via video link since then, he has not physically appeared in court since a special sitting of Waterford District Court on that date.

He was due to be produced at a court sitting before Judge Kevin Staunton on Thursday 2 July for a book of evidence to be served.

However, Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have not yet been indicated, and therefore a book of evidence is not ready.

Judge Staunton remanded the accused in custody to appear again before the court on 28 July 2026 via video link.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power