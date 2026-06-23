Book of evidence to be served on son charged with murder of father

A man charged with the murder of his father in west Waterford will be produced in court next month for a book of evidence to be served.

John Cashman Jr (45) of Rockfield, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting of Clonmel District Court on Tuesday 23 June. He is charged with the murder of his father John Cashman Sr (73) outside their Cappagh home on Monday 13 April 2026.

Mr Cashman Jr previously appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court following the incident, where he was charged with assault causing harm. He has been remanded in custody since then.

He also appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Dungarvan District Court yesterday (Monday 22 June), where Detective Garda Martin Keohane gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. He told the court that the accused replied “no comment” when the charge of murder was put to him.

Judge O’Leary struck out the previous charge of assault causing harm. No application was made for bail as the District Court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail on a murder charge.

Mr Cashman Jr addressed yesterday’s court sitting where he informed Judge O’Leary he would be changing his solicitor, and made a request to be remanded to Cork Prison. The judge said he did not have jurisdiction over what prison someone could be sent to, and that this is a matter for the Department of Justice.

At today’s (Tuesday 23 June) sitting of Clonmel District Court, Mr Cashman Jr appeared via video link from Cork Prison. The state made an application for the case to be adjourned to Monday 6 July and requested for the accused to be produced at Dungarvan District Court on that date for the service of a book of evidence.

Judge O’Leary granted this application and remanded the accused in custody to appear before Dungarvan District Court on 6 July next, for a book of evidence to be served.

ROBYN POWER