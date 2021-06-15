Business success for Rathgormack’s Ciara Hennebry

In November 2020, we saw the launch of Croía Ireland by Ciara Hennebry, local Businesswoman from Rathgormack Co. Waterford. Croía Ireland was born out of a passion and desire to help and support Irish businesses. It is the nation’s new one-stop-shop for buying Irish brands and Irish-made products online. Since its launch, Ciara and her team of 15 have helped to support hundreds of Irish businesses with over 150 suppliers and 800+ products on the site to date.

At a time when it is more important than ever to shop local, Ciara used her passion to help and support Irish and seized the opportunity to push this movement and give back to our economy all whilst making it easier for consumers to buy Irish.

Croía Ireland has provided a much-needed platform for small Irish Businesses, Makers, Designers and Creatives to showcase their talents and promote their company. In just seven months, Croía Ireland has created a tight knit community helping both small businesses and larger well-known brands connect with a targeted, wider audience. With an Instagram following of 17.4k, over 800 carefully curated products live on the site, and sales every day, Croía truly showcases the best Ireland has to offer.

Ciara has some big plans for Croía Ireland. In the coming months, she plans to establish Croía as the one stop shop for buying Irish online both nationally and internationally continuing to help Irish businesses increase their sales, brand awareness and reputation. By providing suppliers with access to a large online market, Croía enables them to compete with large international retailers. The Croía community is growing every day. The brand is all about creating a community around supporting Irish and loving Ireland. Internationally, Croía wants to target the Irish diaspora living and working abroad by providing them with a platform that they can use to purchase their favourite Irish products that can be delivered to addresses at home in Ireland and abroad.

By 2022 Ciara plans to have over 1800 suppliers on board. That is 1800 Irish businesses that have been given the opportunity and guidance to grow from the inside out with the help of the qualified marketing and business development expertise Ciara offers. In addition to these exciting plans over the coming months we will see the launch of Croía Ireland’s very own product range making a great addition to their website.

For Ciara, it has always been her dream to become a successful businesswoman whilst supporting others. Ciara aims for Croía to become the heart of Irish Businesses and will continue to work every day to help grow Croia’s community. Ciara’s vision will always be to bring back the love of quality in products whilst helping and supporting small businesses in our nation. Having won this year’s Businesswoman of the Year for Emerging New Business Category at the 2021 Network Waterford Awards, Ciara will represent Waterford in the Regional Finals for Network Ireland.

Ciara said:

“I am just blown away. It is a dream for me to be able to do something I love every single day and to help others while running my own business. All my life my dream has been to be a successful businesswoman and win awards for my business. Today this dream came true. When you look at the other amazing women and their businesses in my category, I just can’t believe it. I am so grateful and would just like to say thank you so much Network Ireland and everyone for your support.”

For more information on Croía Ireland visit https://croiaireland.com/