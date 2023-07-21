New Game of Thrones Studio Tour costume display is launched in Northern Ireland by screen star Indira Varma

A new display of Game of Thrones costumes celebrating the kingdom of Dorne has launched at Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland.

The display was launched by Game of Thrones star Indira Varma and included costumes worn by the actor and her screen daughters, Obara, Nymeria and Tyene (the Sand Snakes), a Martell Guard, and an impressive life-size prancing horse created by the show’s SFX experts.

Varma also handed over her famous cuff-dagger – designed by Weapons Master Tommy Dunne – to the Studio Tour for permanent display among hundreds of other must-see props, more than 140 iconic costumes, jewellery, awe-inspiring sets and stunning weapons in the visitor attraction.

The immersive and interactive Game of Thrones Studio Tour invites visitors on a behind-the-scenes journey into the heart of Westeros and the making of the series, to walk through authentic sets such as Winterfell, Dragonstone and King’s Landing.

Fan favourite Indira Varma first appeared in Season 4 of Game of Thrones as Ellaria Sand, the paramour to Prince Oberyn Martell (portrayed by actor Pedro Pascal) and the loyal mother of three daughters, Nymeria, Tyene and Obara Sand.

Indira Varma said: “Game of Thrones Studio Tour blew me away. This is a remarkable experience for everyone. The detail that has gone into this visitor attraction is just as meticulous as that on the show itself.

“It was great to see once again the costumes I wore on Game of Thrones and the many others that are here. It brought back a lot of memories. Anyone interested in TV, film, costumes, make-up, prop-making, set-building, prosthetics, the lot, this is the place to visit, it’s a fantastic day out!”

In addition to the new Dorne costume display, the battle outfit that Oberyn Martell wore during his famous showdown with The Mountain (Season 4, Ep 8, The Mountain, and The Viper) is now on display at Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Fans met Indira Varma at the visitor attraction, and the British actor gifted many with autographed photos, and even surprised visitors by jumping into their green screen photo memories.

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager at Game of Thrones Studio Tour, said: “It was special having Indira Varma at Game of Thrones Studio Tour and launching our new Dorne costume display. We’re looking forward to welcoming many visitors this summer who will be among the first to see up close and personal the new additions to the Studio Tour.

Game of Thrones Studio Tour is located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge – the authentic film studio for Game of Thrones – just 30 minutes from Belfast and 90 minutes from Dublin.

For more information on Game of Thrones Studio Tour, or to book tickets, please visit here.