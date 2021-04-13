Recruitment: April 13th

Full Time Manager – Ladies’ Boutique, New Ross

Minimum 5 years experience in clothing retail and buying. Please submit your CV and cover letter to; margaret@blossomladieswear.ie

Logistics Co-Ordinator – Emerald Cargo Systems (Waterford)

Based at Waterford Airport Business Park, candidates would preferably have a degree in business. Experience in logistics would be preferred but it is not essential as training will be supplied. Candidates should have proficient computer skills.

If interested, email your CV and cover letter with why you would be the ideal candidate to mary@emeraldcargo.ie. Closing date: May 1st 2021.

Optical Assistant / Dispensing Optician – Eyeworks Opticians

Ideal candidate profile: Optical industry experience (desirable but not essential); retail / customer service experience; excellent computer skills and experience working with computerized record management; great interpersonal skills; a desire to learn and grow professionally within our industry.

Training will be provided. Please email CV and cover letter to info@eyeworks.ie

Metal Fabricators / Welders – Houlihan Technology & Engineering

Minimum of 2-3yrs fabrication experience. Experience in stainless steel fabrication and welding is essential. Must be able to read and interpret drawings & be capable to work on own initiative. Full driving license required.

Please send applications to TMC Engineering, Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary or email: admin@tmceng.ie. Phone: 051 640 371.

Part Time Medical Receptionist – Grange Manor Surgery

Medical reception experience not essential as training will be provided but experience in an office environment would be an advantage.

To apply for this role, please forward your CV to: Grange Manor Surgery, 1 Rocwood Walk, Grange Manor, Waterford or email to: grangemanorsurgery@gmail.com

Work From Home – Telesales Position

No sales experience necessary. To apply: call 041 9803 899 or 086 058 1174 or you can email your CV to hragencysales@gmail.com

Senior and Junior Architectural Technologists – Gittens Murray Architects, Kilkenny

Senior Architectural Technician – minimum of 6 years experience.

Junior Architectural Technician – minimum of 3 years experience.

Please forward CV and Cover Letter to Martin Gittens or Clare Murray to: Gittens Murray Architects Ltd. No. 5 William Street, Kilkenny. Tel: +353 56 7753933. info@gmarch.net

Assistant Engineer / Informations Systems Analyst / Developer and Community Service Safety Co-Ordinator (Waterford City & County Council)

Completed application forms must be emailed to recruitment@waterfordcouncil.ie, clearly stating the position applied for in the subject line no later than 4.pm on Friday, 7th May, 2021. Hard copies will not be accepted.