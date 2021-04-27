Recruitment: April 27th

Communications Officer – The Walls Project

The Walls Project is currently looking for a communications officer to begin work in May. The role will suit someone with previous experience working in PR, who is keen to work flexibly, and bring their own creative ideas to the position.

For full details and job description please go to www.thewallsproject.ie/about – Closing Date for Applications: May 3rd 2021

CNC Machinist – Schivo

Schivo are currently seeking CNC machinists to join their expanding team. High tolerance precision milling or turning experience is essential. Must be able to work night shifts and weekends. For more information, please contact Julie at jgrace@schivomedical.com

Medical Administrator – GP Surgery

A full-time Medical Administrator is wanted in an established GP surgery which is a short commute from Waterford City. Experience in the medical administrative industry is desired but not essential. Apply by way of emailing your CV and cover letter to medicalsecretaryx91@outlook.com . Closing date: May 7th 2021