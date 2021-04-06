Recruitment: April 6th

Client Services Co-Ordinator – SOLAS Cancer Support Centre

The Solas Cancer Support Centre is currently recruiting a Client Services co-ordinator.

The role will be full-time in Williamstown, Waterford. The primary requirement of this role is a nursing background, with experience in Oncology, Haematology or Palliative Care an advantage.

The successful candidate will have experience of working in a busy environment, have strong IT skills and be an excellent communicator with the ability to work collaboratively. They must be client focused with a passion for the work of the charity.

For further details on this post and information on how to apply – please email: office@solascentre.ie

Medical Receptionist Required

Medical Receptionist required for busy medical practice. Please send CV to Box No. 205, The Munster Express, 37 The Quay, Waterford or by email to munsterreplies@gmail.com

Sheep and Crops Technician – Teagasc

Teagasc is now recruiting to fill the aforementioned vacancy. The vacancy is based in Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. For further information on how to apply for this vacancy, please log on to www.teagasc.ie/careers.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Monday April 19th 2021. Applications received after this time will not be considered.