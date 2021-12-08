Recruitment: December 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Optical Assistant
Nolke Opticians are seeking a Fulltime optical assistant. An
individual with strong customer service skills to fill the position of
Optical Assistant, Frame stylist in our busy practice.
Duties to include:
✓ Proving excellent front Line Customer Service
✓ Frame selection and styling consultations.
✓ Scheduling Appointments
✓ Reception work and maintaining computerised patient records.
✓ Training will be provided to work in optical lab, frame repairs and lens
recommendations.
✓ Experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.
Applications: Please log onto our Website www.nolkeopticians.com to
download our application form. Completed forms to be
forwarded to jobs@nolkeopticians.com
We are looking for an individual who
✓ Has a minimum of 2 years’ retail or customer service experience.
✓ Has completed the Leaving Certificate or equivalent standard of education
✓ Can Provide a high level of customer service to our customers.
✓ Possesses Excellent organisational and communication skills.
✓ Can work well within a team.
✓ Has excellent computer skills with the ability to learn new systems quickly.
Brothers of Charity
Provider of services to people with Intellectual Disabilities and supporting families.
We have locations throughout Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and South
Tipperary. We offer excellent terms and conditions in line with the HSE.
Due to continued expansion of our Services, we are recruiting for new roles
within our Finance, HR and Compliance teams.
We have the following vacancies:
A. Permanent Full time Senior Human Resources Officer (Grade VII)
B. Permanent Full time Finance Officer (Grade VI)
C. Permanent Full time Compliance Officer (Grade V)
Support Workers | Social Care Workers | Nurses | and more…
PH: 051-833400/www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast
Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region
Contact: Post A Elizabeth.tyrrell@bocsi.ie
Post B: Neil.kelly@bocsi.ie
Post C : Julia.kelly@bocsi.ie
Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region is an equal opportunities employer