Recruitment: December 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Optical Assistant

Nolke Opticians are seeking a Fulltime optical assistant. An

individual with strong customer service skills to fill the position of

Optical Assistant, Frame stylist in our busy practice.

Duties to include:

✓ Proving excellent front Line Customer Service

✓ Frame selection and styling consultations.

✓ Scheduling Appointments

✓ Reception work and maintaining computerised patient records.

✓ Training will be provided to work in optical lab, frame repairs and lens

recommendations.

✓ Experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

Applications: Please log onto our Website www.nolkeopticians.com to

download our application form. Completed forms to be

forwarded to jobs@nolkeopticians.com

We are looking for an individual who

✓ Has a minimum of 2 years’ retail or customer service experience.

✓ Has completed the Leaving Certificate or equivalent standard of education

✓ Can Provide a high level of customer service to our customers.

✓ Possesses Excellent organisational and communication skills.

✓ Can work well within a team.

✓ Has excellent computer skills with the ability to learn new systems quickly.

Brothers of Charity

Provider of services to people with Intellectual Disabilities and supporting families.

We have locations throughout Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and South

Tipperary. We offer excellent terms and conditions in line with the HSE.

Due to continued expansion of our Services, we are recruiting for new roles

within our Finance, HR and Compliance teams.

We have the following vacancies:

A. Permanent Full time Senior Human Resources Officer (Grade VII)

B. Permanent Full time Finance Officer (Grade VI)

C. Permanent Full time Compliance Officer (Grade V)

Support Workers | Social Care Workers | Nurses | and more…

PH: 051-833400/www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region

Contact: Post A Elizabeth.tyrrell@bocsi.ie

Post B: Neil.kelly@bocsi.ie

Post C : Julia.kelly@bocsi.ie

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region is an equal opportunities employer