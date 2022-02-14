Recruitment: February 14th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Community Service Supervisors

We will be establishing a nationwide panel for both

full and part-time positions, with current positions

being available in Longford (4 Days), Westmeath

(4 Days), Waterford and Dublin.

• Do you have practical skills such as decorating,

painting, construction or landscaping that you are

able to pass on to others?

• Do you have a talent for motivating and engaging

others?

• Are you able to work effectively with groups?

The successful candidate will supervise offenders

on projects of benefit to the community in practical

work tasks, ensuring that they comply with their

Community Service Order.

The work is varied, challenging, and offers a

real sense of job satisfaction. Applicants should

have initiative, good communication skills, and

commitment.

On-going training will be provided.

Please read the Information Booklet on our website

– www.probation.ie (Under Work With Us tab) for

further details.

C.V. should be sent by email to:

psrecruit@probation.ie

Your email should indicate your preference for full

or part time work, and you preferred location.

Queries can also be sent to psrecruit@probation.ie

Closing Date: Tuesday 22nd February 2022 at 5pm

Beach Lifeguards

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for

employment as Senior Beach Lifeguards and Beach Lifeguards

for the 2022 Bathing Season.

• Senior Beach Lifeguard Applicants shall be not less than

19 years of age on Friday, 27th May 2022 with a minimum of

2 years full time Beach Lifeguard experience.

• Beach Lifeguard Applicants shall be not less than 18 years

of age on Friday, 27th May 2022.

Application will be made online at www.waterfordcouncil.ie

where further particulars of the role can also be obtained.

Closing date for receipt of online applications is

12 noon on Friday, 4th March 2022.

WATERFORD CITY AND COUNTY COUNCIL IS AN

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.

Milk Recording Contractors & EDIY Assistants

Rigid/Artic Drivers

Fitzgerald Fleming Long

Fitzgerald Fleming Long are looking to

recruit. We have positions for Qualified and

Part Qualified Accountants, and for Trainees

who wish to join our Graduate Programme.

We are an expanding Accountancy Practice

based in Carrick-on-Suir and we are looking

for enthusiastic applicants to join our team.

This is an excellent opportunity to join

a Practice with a wide variety of clients

nationwide.

Excellent training and career progression

will be provided to the successful applicants.

They will benefit from excellent experience,

remuneration and a clearly defined career

path.

Applicants should apply in writing by

forwarding their CV to

evan@fitzgeraldfleminglong.ie

Head Gardener Position

Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens invite applications for the position

of Head Gardener to commence when the present holder of the

post retires in May 2022. The position is fulltime. The salary and

terms of employment will be discussed with reference to the

successful candidate’s qualifications and experience. This employment

includes participation in employer supported pension

scheme.

A minimum requirement is a Level 7 Advanced Certificate in

Horticulture or equivalent and 3 years horticulture experience.

Candidates should hold a full, clean current driving license and have

relevant experience of supervising manual workers.

Key skills, attributes and responsibilities: Further information about the gardens and the key

responsibilities of this post are set out on our website: www.lafcadiohearngardens.com

To apply for position please submit a C.V. for attention:

The Secretary, Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens, Pond Road,

Tramore, Co. Waterford X91 DE48

Closing Date: 25 February 2022

Please Note: Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens is an equal opportunities employer and

a registered charity supported by Pobal and DESP Community Employment Schemes. Charity No: 20206232

Customs Clearance Declarants

Full time permanent position

We are seeking Customs Clearance Declarants to work in an exciting role within the

Waterford branch (Bell Transport) of a leading European Customs Broker (Customs

Support Group).

40 hours per week.

Office experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be given.

Duties and Responsibilities to include.

• Run all activities associated with processing customs documentation to include

reviewing documentation received for accuracy and completeness

• Ensure compliance with company procedures and all relevant government agencies

including Revenue

• Communicate with Port & Revenue authorities as required

• Process all data entry requirements ensuring that they are completed correctly and

on time

• General administration

The candidate;

• Strong attention to detail

• Adept in Technology

• Good verbal & written communication.

• Ability to work well in a team environment.

• Customer focused.

• Strong organisational skills, prioritising workloads, and deadlines

• Ability to work in a fast-paced office environment.

• Open to working flexible hours if required.

Email CV & cover letter to roisincussen@bell.ie

Permanent Staff Nurse Posts

Applications are being sought for Permanent Staff Nurse posts in Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House.

Full time and Part time positions available.

For informal enquires please contact:

Ms. Paula French

Director of Nursing

Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Paula.french@hse.ie

Tel. 058 20950

All enquiries regarding application forms please contact:

Ms. Marcella Hassett ,

Hospital Administrator

Dungarvan Community Hospital

Dungarvan

Co Waterford

Marcella.hassett@hse.ie

Tel. 058 20909

Closing date: Monday 21st February 2022 at 12p.m.

Proposed Interview Dates – Week commencing 28th February 2022

Brothers of Charity

Provider of services to people with Intellectual Disabilities and supporting families. We

have locations throughout Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and South Tipperary. We offer

excellent terms and conditions in line with the HSE.

Due to continued expansion of our Services, we are recruiting for roles within our HR,

Finance and ICT (Information Communication Technology) teams.

We have the following vacancies:

A. ICT Support Analyst (Grade V) Permanent Full time

B. Accounts Assistant (Grade IV) Permanent Full time

C. Human Resources Generalist (Grade V) Permanent Full Time

D. Administration Assistant (Grade IV) Permanent Full time

Support Worker/Social Care Workers/Nurses and more….

For further details and to apply please go to www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast

Contact: Post A David.Coffey@bocsi.ie

Post B: Neil.Kelly@bocsi.ie

Post C : Sonya.Kirwan@bocsi.ie

Post D: Louis.Quinlan@bocsi.ie

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region is an equal

opportunities employer