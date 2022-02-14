Recruitment: February 14th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Community Service Supervisors
We will be establishing a nationwide panel for both
full and part-time positions, with current positions
being available in Longford (4 Days), Westmeath
(4 Days), Waterford and Dublin.
• Do you have practical skills such as decorating,
painting, construction or landscaping that you are
able to pass on to others?
• Do you have a talent for motivating and engaging
others?
• Are you able to work effectively with groups?
The successful candidate will supervise offenders
on projects of benefit to the community in practical
work tasks, ensuring that they comply with their
Community Service Order.
The work is varied, challenging, and offers a
real sense of job satisfaction. Applicants should
have initiative, good communication skills, and
commitment.
On-going training will be provided.
Please read the Information Booklet on our website
– www.probation.ie (Under Work With Us tab) for
further details.
C.V. should be sent by email to:
psrecruit@probation.ie
Your email should indicate your preference for full
or part time work, and you preferred location.
Queries can also be sent to psrecruit@probation.ie
Closing Date: Tuesday 22nd February 2022 at 5pm
Beach Lifeguards
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for
employment as Senior Beach Lifeguards and Beach Lifeguards
for the 2022 Bathing Season.
• Senior Beach Lifeguard Applicants shall be not less than
19 years of age on Friday, 27th May 2022 with a minimum of
2 years full time Beach Lifeguard experience.
• Beach Lifeguard Applicants shall be not less than 18 years
of age on Friday, 27th May 2022.
Application will be made online at www.waterfordcouncil.ie
where further particulars of the role can also be obtained.
Closing date for receipt of online applications is
12 noon on Friday, 4th March 2022.
WATERFORD CITY AND COUNTY COUNCIL IS AN
EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.
Milk Recording Contractors & EDIY Assistants
Rigid/Artic Drivers
Fitzgerald Fleming Long
Fitzgerald Fleming Long are looking to
recruit. We have positions for Qualified and
Part Qualified Accountants, and for Trainees
who wish to join our Graduate Programme.
We are an expanding Accountancy Practice
based in Carrick-on-Suir and we are looking
for enthusiastic applicants to join our team.
This is an excellent opportunity to join
a Practice with a wide variety of clients
nationwide.
Excellent training and career progression
will be provided to the successful applicants.
They will benefit from excellent experience,
remuneration and a clearly defined career
path.
Applicants should apply in writing by
forwarding their CV to
evan@fitzgeraldfleminglong.ie
Head Gardener Position
Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens invite applications for the position
of Head Gardener to commence when the present holder of the
post retires in May 2022. The position is fulltime. The salary and
terms of employment will be discussed with reference to the
successful candidate’s qualifications and experience. This employment
includes participation in employer supported pension
scheme.
A minimum requirement is a Level 7 Advanced Certificate in
Horticulture or equivalent and 3 years horticulture experience.
Candidates should hold a full, clean current driving license and have
relevant experience of supervising manual workers.
Key skills, attributes and responsibilities: Further information about the gardens and the key
responsibilities of this post are set out on our website: www.lafcadiohearngardens.com
To apply for position please submit a C.V. for attention:
The Secretary, Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens, Pond Road,
Tramore, Co. Waterford X91 DE48
Closing Date: 25 February 2022
Please Note: Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens is an equal opportunities employer and
a registered charity supported by Pobal and DESP Community Employment Schemes. Charity No: 20206232
Customs Clearance Declarants
Full time permanent position
We are seeking Customs Clearance Declarants to work in an exciting role within the
Waterford branch (Bell Transport) of a leading European Customs Broker (Customs
Support Group).
40 hours per week.
Office experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be given.
Duties and Responsibilities to include.
• Run all activities associated with processing customs documentation to include
reviewing documentation received for accuracy and completeness
• Ensure compliance with company procedures and all relevant government agencies
including Revenue
• Communicate with Port & Revenue authorities as required
• Process all data entry requirements ensuring that they are completed correctly and
on time
• General administration
The candidate;
• Strong attention to detail
• Adept in Technology
• Good verbal & written communication.
• Ability to work well in a team environment.
• Customer focused.
• Strong organisational skills, prioritising workloads, and deadlines
• Ability to work in a fast-paced office environment.
• Open to working flexible hours if required.
Email CV & cover letter to roisincussen@bell.ie
Permanent Staff Nurse Posts
Applications are being sought for Permanent Staff Nurse posts in Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House.
Full time and Part time positions available.
For informal enquires please contact:
Ms. Paula French
Director of Nursing
Dungarvan Community Hospital.
Paula.french@hse.ie
Tel. 058 20950
All enquiries regarding application forms please contact:
Ms. Marcella Hassett ,
Hospital Administrator
Dungarvan Community Hospital
Dungarvan
Co Waterford
Marcella.hassett@hse.ie
Tel. 058 20909
Closing date: Monday 21st February 2022 at 12p.m.
Proposed Interview Dates – Week commencing 28th February 2022
Brothers of Charity
Provider of services to people with Intellectual Disabilities and supporting families. We
have locations throughout Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and South Tipperary. We offer
excellent terms and conditions in line with the HSE.
Due to continued expansion of our Services, we are recruiting for roles within our HR,
Finance and ICT (Information Communication Technology) teams.
We have the following vacancies:
A. ICT Support Analyst (Grade V) Permanent Full time
B. Accounts Assistant (Grade IV) Permanent Full time
C. Human Resources Generalist (Grade V) Permanent Full Time
D. Administration Assistant (Grade IV) Permanent Full time
Support Worker/Social Care Workers/Nurses and more….
For further details and to apply please go to www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast
Contact: Post A David.Coffey@bocsi.ie
Post B: Neil.Kelly@bocsi.ie
Post C : Sonya.Kirwan@bocsi.ie
Post D: Louis.Quinlan@bocsi.ie
Brothers of Charity Services Ireland South East Region is an equal
opportunities employer