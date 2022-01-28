Recruitment: January 28th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

General Operative

Site Erector Required

Patrick O’Donovan & Co.

We are an ACCA , Chartered Certified, practice, looking to recruit a

trainee accountant & part-time permanent bookkeeper.

TRAINEE

The Trainee’s role will be as follows:

l Preparation and filing of Vat Returns, RTD Returns and VIES returns.

l Preparation of Payroll weekly wages and returns to revenue on Sage Payroll Software.

l Preparation of Bank Reconciliation statements.

l Accounts Preparation of Company Accounts, Sole Traders, Partnership and personal Income

Tax returns using Sage Accounts Production.

l Dealing with client and revenue queries.

l Corporation tax returns

l Solicitors accounts

l Real estate agents accounts

l Forensics

Preferred Candidate

l Good Telephone Skills.

l An undergraduate with the intention of completing ACCA professional exams

l Experience in working as a member of a team in employment or in college.

l Strong ability to work on own initiative.

l Strong work ethic and a willingness to learn

BOOKKEEPER | PERMANENT | Part-Time

The position will involve the following.

l Preparation and filing of Vat Returns, RTD Returns and VIES returns.

l Preparation of Payroll weekly wages and returns to revenue on Sage Payroll Software.

l Preparation of Bank Reconciliation statements.

l Bringing company accounts to a workable trial balance stage for accountants.

REQUIREMENTS

l Strong technical and IT skill with a high level of proficiency with MS Office programs,

including Word and Excel

l Strong organisational skills and the ability to work as part of a team environment, selfmanage

and prioritise daily workload

l Knowledge of an accounting package and payroll package would be beneficial

l Ability to work remotely should the need arise

l Part-time hours: 25 per week

Apply in writing to : Patrick O’Donovan & Company

Chartered Certified Accountants, Registered Auditors The Greenbank

House, 5 Bridge Street, Waterford

Goatsbridge Fish Processors

Due to continued expansion in the domestic and export markets, we are

seeking several General Operatives to join our team.

Factory Operative

Role Description:

The successful candidates will work as part of the factory processing

team producing fresh fish and valued added products to fulfil demand

requirements on a daily and weekly basis. Successful candidates will be

required to work in all areas of the factory where you will be required to:

l Work on own initiative and as part of a team.

l Meet production targets;

l Work a shift schedule;

l Will be required to work across all areas of the fish processing plant;

l Physical role including lifting and standing;

l Working in a frozen, chilled and ambient environment;

l Keeping the work area clean & tidy and ensuring the maintenance of

food hygiene standards (B.R.C)

l Maintaining high levels of Health and Safety standards.

l Being adaptable and flexible in your approach to work.

Candidate Requirements: Essential

l Minimum Experience Required (Years): 1. Desirable

l Ability Skills: Communications, Manual.

l Competency Skills: Flexibility, Teamwork, Time Management.

Application Method

Please apply to this vacancy by the following means: Email Contact Details:

info@goatsbridgetrout.ie Deadline: Friday 04/02/2022

Artic Driver