Recruitment: January 28th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
General Operative
Site Erector Required
Patrick O’Donovan & Co.
We are an ACCA , Chartered Certified, practice, looking to recruit a
trainee accountant & part-time permanent bookkeeper.
TRAINEE
The Trainee’s role will be as follows:
l Preparation and filing of Vat Returns, RTD Returns and VIES returns.
l Preparation of Payroll weekly wages and returns to revenue on Sage Payroll Software.
l Preparation of Bank Reconciliation statements.
l Accounts Preparation of Company Accounts, Sole Traders, Partnership and personal Income
Tax returns using Sage Accounts Production.
l Dealing with client and revenue queries.
l Corporation tax returns
l Solicitors accounts
l Real estate agents accounts
l Forensics
Preferred Candidate
l Good Telephone Skills.
l An undergraduate with the intention of completing ACCA professional exams
l Experience in working as a member of a team in employment or in college.
l Strong ability to work on own initiative.
l Strong work ethic and a willingness to learn
BOOKKEEPER | PERMANENT | Part-Time
The position will involve the following.
l Preparation and filing of Vat Returns, RTD Returns and VIES returns.
l Preparation of Payroll weekly wages and returns to revenue on Sage Payroll Software.
l Preparation of Bank Reconciliation statements.
l Bringing company accounts to a workable trial balance stage for accountants.
REQUIREMENTS
l Strong technical and IT skill with a high level of proficiency with MS Office programs,
including Word and Excel
l Strong organisational skills and the ability to work as part of a team environment, selfmanage
and prioritise daily workload
l Knowledge of an accounting package and payroll package would be beneficial
l Ability to work remotely should the need arise
l Part-time hours: 25 per week
Apply in writing to : Patrick O’Donovan & Company
Chartered Certified Accountants, Registered Auditors The Greenbank
House, 5 Bridge Street, Waterford
Goatsbridge Fish Processors
Due to continued expansion in the domestic and export markets, we are
seeking several General Operatives to join our team.
Factory Operative
Role Description:
The successful candidates will work as part of the factory processing
team producing fresh fish and valued added products to fulfil demand
requirements on a daily and weekly basis. Successful candidates will be
required to work in all areas of the factory where you will be required to:
l Work on own initiative and as part of a team.
l Meet production targets;
l Work a shift schedule;
l Will be required to work across all areas of the fish processing plant;
l Physical role including lifting and standing;
l Working in a frozen, chilled and ambient environment;
l Keeping the work area clean & tidy and ensuring the maintenance of
food hygiene standards (B.R.C)
l Maintaining high levels of Health and Safety standards.
l Being adaptable and flexible in your approach to work.
Candidate Requirements: Essential
l Minimum Experience Required (Years): 1. Desirable
l Ability Skills: Communications, Manual.
l Competency Skills: Flexibility, Teamwork, Time Management.
Application Method
Please apply to this vacancy by the following means: Email Contact Details:
info@goatsbridgetrout.ie Deadline: Friday 04/02/2022
Artic Driver