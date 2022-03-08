Recruitment: March 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Agricultural Mechanic

Client Services Co-ordinator

The Solas Cancer Support Centre has been providing free support to those affected by a cancer experience in the South East for over 20 years. As the need for these vital services grows annually we are recruiting 2 part time Client Services Co-ordinators as part of our professional team in Waterford.

The primary requirement of this role is a nursing qualification or a professional counselling qualification. Nursing experience in Oncology, Haematology or Palliative Care is an advantage but not essential.

The successful candidate will have experience of working in a busy environment. have excellent IT skills. be an excellent communicator and have the ability to work collaboratively. They must be client focused with a passion for the work of the charity.

For further details on this post and information on how

to apply please email – office@solascentre.ie

Mooncoin Residential Care

Are You Looking for a change?

Are you a compassionate person?

Do you want to help people?

If the answer is YES, we want to speak to you.

We have positions in the following areas

Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, Housekeepers,

Kitchen Porters.

If any of the above roles are of interest to you

Please contact us at 051 896884

Or email CV to info@mooncoinrcc.ie

South West Wexford Family Resource Centre

SOUTH WEST WEXFORD FAMILY

RESOURCE CENTRE invite suitable applicants to apply for the following posts under our newly launched

Tourism with Business Local Training Initiative Programme (LTI) Programme

Training Coordinator

Assistant Training Coordinator

Part Time Positions: 24 hrs per week (3 days)

We are seeking two positions from individuals who have teaching experience in QQI Level 5

modules as well as good administration skills. We are looking to fill these roles with individuals

who are motivated and have a good understanding of Tourism and Business environments. Please

be advised that only experienced applicants will be considered.

The LTI Co-ordinator will lead a small dedicated team in managing the SWWFRC LTI to meet

the education and training needs of 14 participants. The successful candidate will recruit / coordinate

learners, staff and tutors, be responsible for all administration and management if

the programme along with co delivery of a range of QQI modules to attain General Learning

Certification.

The Assistant LTI Co-ordinator appointed will be expected to assist the Programme Co-ordinator

in implementing the administration & delivery of the programme and meet an agreed set of

performance targets, within agreed budgets.

FULL JOB DESCRIPTIONS & PERSON SPECIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE UPON

APPLICATION :

APPLICATION FORMS ONLY WILL BE ACCEPTED .

l Application forms and further information can be obtained by email only from

manager@swwfrc.ie

l Application forms on completion, should be returned by post to the manager @SWWFRC.ie

l Applications will be short listed for interview as required.

l Extended Application Deadline: March 4th 2022

l Interview Date Monday 14th March 2022

l Start Date: 11th April 2022

Disclaimer: The fulfilment of these post is subject to the recruitment of learners.