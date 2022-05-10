Recruitment: May 10th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Counter Sales Assistant

Counter Sales Assistant will be responsible for dealing with the day to day sales inquiries/transactions while maintaining high standards of customer service.

Job specification: Customer service to include response to sales inquiries by phone or over the counter, provide advice and information; stock replenishment on shop floor; ordering of goods; other sales related duties.

Ideal candidates: Knowledge of building materials and plumbing a distinct advantage though not essential; previous experience in a similar industry/sector desirable; excellent customer service skills; ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Teagasc

Teagasc is the Agriculture and Food Development Authority in Ireland.

Its mission is to provide leadership and support to Irish farmers and

food companies in achieving a sustainable food system.

Teagasc is now recruiting to fill the following permanent vacancy in

Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Full-time Administrator (Ref: 506)

Teagasc are seeking applications for the above permanent Grade 2

post. Key responsibilities of the role include providing administrative

support to the College Principal and Staff Officer in relation to all

college activities. Working as part of a team you will be responsible

for course administration, front of house duties including answering

calls, greeting learners and visitors, along with providing office

support to the team.

How to Apply

For further information on this vacancy please log on to our website

at www.teagasc.ie/careers.

The closing date for this position is Tuesday 17th of May 2022 at 12

noon. Applications received after this time will not be considered.

Teagasc is an equal opportunities employer. As part of Teagasc

Gender and Diversity strategies, Teagasc welcomes a balanced pool

of applicants. Canvassing will disqualify.

Teagasc is the agriculture and food development authority in Ireland.

Its mission is to provide leadership and support to Irish farmers and

food companies in achieving a sustainable food system.

We are now seeking applications for the following permanent post:

Dairy Technician

Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College,

Piltown, Co. Kilkenny

How to Apply

For further information on this vacancy, please visit www.teagasc.

ie/careers . The closing date for this position is Wednesday 25th of

May @12 noon. Applications received after this time will not be

considered.

Teagasc is an equal opportunities employer. As part of Teagasc

Gender and Diversity strategies, Teagasc welcomes a balanced pool

of applicants. Canvassing will disqualify.

Home Carer