Three Waterford companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2022

Three Waterford companies have been awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the

14th annual awards programme, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland. This year,

Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties

across Ireland. This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event

following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre

Dublin.

The network of companies has a combined turnover of €13.9 billion providing over 51,000 jobs

across Ireland across a range of sectors – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and

construction. The companies received recognition following a detailed judging process that

evaluates the entire management team and business strategy in some of Ireland’s top privately

owned businesses, looking beyond financial performance at areas such as a company’s

environmental, social & governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

Amongst the winning companies this year was Relatecare having been recognised for the first time.

Cliff House Hotel and Keltech were requalifying winners for the eighth and second consecutive years

respectively.

In addition to the Best Managed Company Award, there are a number of special categories with the

Family Business Award going to Cork-based infrastructure specialist EPS Group. The group employs

over 570 people and provides sustainable water and wastewater solutions to its customers in the

Irish and Northern Irish water industry. EPS Group’s main aim is to become an ethical business and a

rewarding place to work.

The Best in Innovation Award category winner was announced as Delmec, who have innovation

embedded throughout the company. This Carlow-based telecoms infrastructure provider specialises

in mobile communications and is driving innovation with people and building on the technologies

like mobile apps and mobile auditing to offer lower cost, greater probability, time saving, better data

and better analysis to customers.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte

said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best

Managed Companies Awards and in another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar.

Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies

have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and

services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-

changing.”