UHW becomes the first JAM Card friendly HSE hospital

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) has announced it is the first Health Service Executive (HSE) hospital in Ireland to become JAM Card friendly. The hospital joins with many other Irish organisations and businesses in introducing this Quality Care initiative for those who need extra patience or space in any given situation.

The JAM Card is a free, discreet and easy device that supports people with learning difficulties, autism, hidden disabilities or communication barriers by alerting others that they need ‘Just A Minute’.

Pictured at University Hospital Waterford are: (L-R) – Mr. Richard Gleeson, Support Services Manager, Ms. Angela Carey, Quality, Risk, Safety and Audit Manager and Mr. Ricky Paul, Security Officer.

Available as a digital app or physical card, the card says ‘Just A Minute’ on one side, and you can choose which message you would like on the other side of your card, including:

Please be patient. I have a learning disability/difficulty.

Please be patient. I am autistic.

Please be patient. I have dementia.

Please be patient. I have a condition.

Please be patient, I have an intellectual disability.

Grace Rothwell, Manager of University Hospital Waterford said: “University Hospital Waterford is very pleased to become JAM Card friendly. This system provides a discreet and easy way for UHW services to identify people with communication barriers and hidden disabilities and enables the provision of high quality, safe and effective care.”

The JAM card was created by the NOW Group, a social enterprise based in Belfast which supports people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future. Their service users told them they would like a way to relay to others when they need a little extra time or patience. The JAM Card was developed for this purpose and, since then, has rolled out to be available to anyone with a communication difficulty.

The physical cards can be ordered free of charge from the NOW Group website, https://www.jamcard.org/jam-card-for-me, or the app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Further details on the JAM Card can be found on the website: https://www.jamcard.org/