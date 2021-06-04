Start-ups & entrepreneurs sought for new Waterford Council-WIT research study

‘Helping innovation to thrive’

Have you experience of starting or growing a company?

Have you ideas about what practical actions could be taken to assist local

entrepreneurs and start-ups to drive new enterprise initiatives in our county?

Could you spare half an hour, to share your views?

Waterford Local Enterprise Office and Waterford Cultural Quarter, in association with Waterford Institute of Technology, are seeking participants for a new research study which

will explore how Waterford’s community of innovators can be helped to thrive.

The research is aimed at start-ups, entrepreneurs and people who have experience setting up or spinning out companies, who are being asked to take part in a short, confidential interview via Zoom to share their views on what practical actions could be taken in Waterford to drive enterprise activity. Waterford Cultural Quarter is particularly interested in hearing the opinions of entrepreneurs working in digitally-focused cultural and creative-related industries, such as design, content creation, app/ web/ video game development, AR/ VR technologies, UI/ UX.

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence, in full compliance with WIT School of Business Ethics Committee guidelines. If you think you can help, please email michelle.clancy@postgrad.wit.ie