Clonmel Water Campaign – South Tipperary

Clonmel Water Campaign are holding a meeting next Monday, 9 November, at 7.30 pm at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, to address the growing concerns surrounding water services across South Tipperary, including the ongoing issues affecting the Clonmel water supply and the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply.

Recent developments have caused considerable concern among residents, with many people seeking answers about the reliability of their water supplies, the management of these services and the level of communication being provided by Irish Water.

The Clonmel Water Campaign believes that residents deserve transparency, accountability and meaningful engagement from Irish Water, particularly on matters affecting such an essential public service.

Objectives include:

Full transparency and accountability from Irish Water.

Meaningful engagement between Irish Water and members of the Oireachtas.

Clear answers to the concerns being raised by residents.

An opportunity for the public to raise questions directly.

A clear commitment to addressing outstanding water supply issues across South Tipperary.

TDs and Councillors across South Tipperary have been invited to the public meeting, as well as Irish Water representatives.

All are welcome.