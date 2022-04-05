Glenmore TY student receives enterprise award

Congratulations to Saramay Walsh, Ballybrahee, Glenmore, a Transition Year student at Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, Rosbercon, who received an award for over-all Senior Runner-up at the Wexford Student Enterprise Programme Awards. Saramay’s prize was for her mini company ‘200 Year Handcrafted Slates & Bottles’. She is daughter of Martin and Mary Walsh and a former pupil at Ballyfacey National School.

Saramay displaying some of her products.

Student Enterprise Programme

The Local Enterprise Office Student Enterprise Programme is a National initiative targeted at all levels in secondary schools from first year through to sixth year. The objective of the programme is to enable teenagers to engage in a real-life experience of setting up and running their own small business. The aim of the programme is to: provide the students with a real insight into self-employment and what is involved in running your own business; to encourage students to set goals and targets for themselves; to encourage students to work in teams; to provide students with a sense of ownership and achievement; and to give students an insight into the role of the Local Enterprise Office.

The role of the county Local Enterprise Office, in the programme, is to: provide a dedicated member of staff who will work on the schools programme; run workshops in the early stages of the programme to assist students in identifying possible products or services; give talks and presentations on the role and the functions of the Local Enterprise Office; co-ordinate in-school visits; arrange for the students to meet with existing local small business people providing students with an opportunity to discuss ideas, to get advice and to discuss their own ideas; be available for teachers and students throughout the programme to answer any queries that may arise; organise and host the local, county, awards; and support the county winners at the national competition.

Saramay at the awards ceremony with teacher Ms Niamh Lynam.