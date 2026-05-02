Déise Stage Stunning Comeback to Deny Tipp Munster Senior Hurling Championship – under banner

Waterford 3-24

Tipperary 1-30

A last-gasp goal from substitute Kevin Mahony earned Waterford a draw with All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Round 2 of the Munster Championship, before a capacity attendance of 11,982 at Walsh Park.

As with most draws, this could have gone either way. A dreadful opening half for Peter Queally’s men, after which the home side trailed the Premier County by eleven points, was completely reversed after the change of ends. Waterford were a different team in the second period, storming back to lead by two points with 66 minutes on the clock.

The drama continued as the champions displayed their mettle to regain a three-point advantage deep into injury time. However, there was just enough time for Kevin Mahony to strike for goal with the last puck of the game.

Calum Lyons opened the scoring after just 10 seconds, but the wind-assisted visitors soon assumed control. Six points in succession had Tipperary 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after nine minutes, with Sam O’Farrell unfortunate to see his goal effort hit the side netting.

Tipperary pushed up on the Waterford puck-out, forcing Billy Nolan to go long with little success for the home side. All the top performers were wearing blue and gold at this stage – none more so than Oisín O’Donoghue, who struck three excellent points before the interval.

Waterford amassed ten wides in the opening period, a result of poor decision-making and inaccuracy. Andrew Ormond, surprisingly operating on the inside line, reacted quickest to a breaking ball and finished smartly to the net after 22 minutes (1-11 to 0-4).

From the puck-out, Dessie Hutchinson and Jack Prendergast combined to send Jamie Barron through on goal, and the Fourmilewater man rattled the net (1-11 to 1-4). However, this proved only a brief interruption in Tipperary’s dominance.

John McGrath and Jake Morris were both in scoring form as the All-Ireland champions took a 1-18 to 1-7 lead into the break. Referee Chris Mooney had Waterford supporters and manager Peter Queally frequently protesting decisions. Queally was shown a yellow card and also conceded a 20-metre free under the new dissent rules.

Waterford emerged transformed for the second half, no doubt inspired by their animated manager. Crucially, Jamie Barron and substitute Sean Mackey took control at midfield, both playing key roles in the Déise comeback.

Three points in two minutes from Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen Bennett (two frees) set the tone. Tipperary were then awarded a penalty when John McGrath went down in the square, but Darragh McCarthy’s effort was poorly struck and saved by Billy Nolan.

The energy of Barron and Mackey proved infectious, with Calum Lyons also influential. Points from Eoghan Connolly and Jake Morris briefly steadied Tipperary, leaving them 1-21 to 1-16 ahead after 51 minutes.

Stephen Bennett, talismanic throughout, reignited Waterford’s challenge with a powerful goal (1-21 to 2-16). Despite several missed opportunities, Waterford had levelled the game by the 60th minute.

A crucial moment followed when Billy Nolan produced a superb save to deny John McGrath, tipping his goal-bound effort around the post. Connolly converted the resulting ’65 to edge Tipperary ahead once more.

Three Bennett points swung the momentum back in Waterford’s favour, giving them a two-point lead. However, champions die hard, and six points in as many minutes from Liam Cahill’s side – with only a single Sean Walsh response – appeared to have settled the contest.

But Waterford were not finished.

Kevin Mahony’s dramatic late goal ensured the Déise salvaged a draw, vindicating Peter Queally’s earlier insistence that his side were “going nowhere” after their opening defeat to Clare. With Cork next up at Walsh Park in two weeks, Waterford still have much to play for.

Billy Nolan was superb once again, while Aaron O’Neill and Jack Fagan delivered consistent performances. The midfield pairing of Jamie Barron and Sean Mackey proved pivotal and looks likely to be retained.

Stephen Bennett is currently in Hurler of the Year form, with Calum Lyons also rediscovering his best. Sean Walsh, Dessie Hutchinson, and Jack Prendergast all contributed, while Kevin Mahony justified his introduction with 1-2 from the bench.

For Tipperary, this was a tale of two halves – a dominant opening undone by a faltering finish. Eoghan Connolly impressed at wing-back, while U20 player Oisín O’Donoghue was a deserving Man of the Match.

John McGrath, Andrew Ormond, and Jake Morris had their moments, while substitutes Stefan Tobin, Jason Forde, and Darragh Stakelum all added scores.

Only time will tell whether this result proves a point gained or two points lost. It may yet have implications for both counties in their pursuit of Munster glory and All-Ireland qualification. Time will tell.

Waterford

Billy Nolan; Aaron O’Neill, Mark Fitzgerald, Ian Kenny; Jack Fagan, Iarlaith Daly, Paddy Leavey; Darragh Lyons, Calum Lyons; Jack Prendergast, Jamie Barron, Shane Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Sean Walsh, Stephen Bennett.

Subs:

Kevin Mahony for Shane Bennett (30m), Sean Mackey for Darragh Lyons (HT), Conor Keane for Ian Kenny (47m), Austin Gleeson for Calum Lyons (56m), Tadhg de Búrca for Iarlaith Daly (58m).

Scorers:

Stephen Bennett (1-10, 0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Kevin Mahony (1-2), Jamie Barron (1-1), Calum Lyons (0-3), Sean Walsh (0-2), Dessie Hutchinson (0-2), Billy Nolan (0-1f), Jack Fagan (0-1), Sean Mackey (0-1), Jack Prendergast (0-1).

Tipperary

Rhys Shelly; Robert Doyle, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen; Eoghan Connolly, Bryan O’Mara, Séamus Kennedy; Willie Connors, Alan Tynan; Oisín O’Donoghue, Sam O’Farrell, Jake Morris; Andrew Ormond, John McGrath, Darragh McCarthy.

Subs:

Craig Morgan for Séamus Kennedy (47m), Darragh Stakelum for Sam O’Farrell (49m), Stefan Tobin for Andrew Ormond (54m), Jason Forde for Darragh McCarthy (59m), Peter McGarry for Willie Connors (66m).

Scorers:

Darragh McCarthy (0-5, 0-4f), Eoghan Connolly (0-4, 0-1 ’65), John McGrath (0-4), Oisín O’Donoghue (0-4), Andrew Ormond (1-1), Jake Morris (0-3), Ronan Maher (0-2), Stefan Tobin (0-2), Sam O’Farrell (0-1), Willie Connors (0-1), Alan Tynan (0-1), Darragh Stakelum (0-1), Jason Forde (0-1).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)