Dovida shares practical dementia care techniques

Ireland’s leading home care provider, Dovida, is sharing expert care techniques its caregivers use when supporting people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The organisation is hoping to raise awareness of a condition which affects an estimated 1,729 people and their families across Waterford.

By sharing techniques practised by caregivers every day, Dovida hopes family carers will gain a better understanding of dementia and feel more empowered to care for their loved ones with confidence, empathy, and compassion.

UNDERSTANDING DEMENTIA

“Supporting a loved one living with dementia can be both a rewarding and challenging experience,” said Aisling Cooke, National Caregiver Training Manager at Dovida.

“As dementia progresses, families often find themselves navigating changes in memory, communication, behaviour, and daily routines. These are many of the same challenges that Dovida Caregivers are trained to deal with every day. Many of the techniques Dovida Caregivers learn throughout their training are simple but very effective in managing behaviours associated with dementia and can be very helpful for family members caring for loved ones in the home,” she added.

EXPERT TECHNIQUES

“One of the most important aspects of dementia care is knowing the person’s life story and this is where families excel,” Aisling Cooke continues. “Triggering long-term memories by asking questions about any past hobbies or interests can open up the opportunity for the person to tell stories about their life.”

Among the other techniques Dovida Caregivers use with their clients are:

Offering compliments – gives joy, supports dignity and builds self-esteem.

Asking the person’s opinion – reassures people that they are valued, and their opinion matters.

Avoid arguing – What people living with dementia are feeling and experiencing is very real to them; correcting or arguing with them is unlikely to reduce their distress and can sometimes make the situation worse.

Protect their dignity – Try not to draw attention to their mistakes. Small moments of kindness and sensitivity can help preserve confidence and dignity.

Doing things together – promotes independence and allows the person to experience a sense of accomplishment.

A person living with dementia can also experience changes in their behaviour or personality that can be difficult to understand.

“If a person is feeling particularly upset or fixated on something, shifting the focus of the conversation can often have a positive effect,” Aisling Cooke explains.

This technique, known as ‘redirecting’, follows three simple steps.

Seek to Understand – Try to understand what the person is feeling and what may be causing their distress.

Validate and Acknowledge – Validate their feelings and acknowledge their emotions, even if they do not make sense to you. You can do this by saying simple statements such as: “I’m sorry you are feeling upset.”

Redirect or Distract – Change the subject to a different topic that is comforting to the person. This is where knowing about the person’s life story can be particularly effective.

Doing activities like making jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, gardening, looking through magazines or photo albums, watching quiz shows, and arts and crafts can also be a useful tool in redirecting.

“Activities can provide moments of fun and happiness that play an important role in helping the person feel safe, secure and valued,” Aisling adds.

AN INDIVIDUAL JOURNEY

“Our Caregivers make a difference to people living with dementia and their families by remembering the unique individual that they are and supporting them through good communication, active listening, kindness, empathy, and respect. These same principles can be used by anyone caring for someone living with dementia and help them to continue living as comfortably as possible in the place they call home,” Aisling Cooke concluded.