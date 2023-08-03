All Curious Minds plus everything you need to know

ALL TOGETHER NOW

Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th, 2023

Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland

All Together Now welcomes back, for its latest iteration, the All Curious Minds tent, the festival’s very own cultural enclave, situated on the lawns of Curraghmore House.

Where previously it hosted some lastingly memorable exchanges with such speakers/performers as Patti Smith, Ólafur Arnalds, Claire Keegan, the family of Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney, John Grant, Panti Bliss, Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, Will Self, and the cast of The Young Offenders, this year’s gathering is no less teeming with creatives from a wide variety of disciplines.

Conversation forms a crucial part of the All Curious Minds experience, and this year we are delighted to announce an abundance of in-depth discussions across the festival weekend.

Footballing legend Liam Brady will be discussing his illustrious career and forthcoming memoir Born to be a Footballer with journalist/podcaster, Danny Kelly, whose own ‘Trans Europe Express’ podcast is such a staple of talkSport.

Actors Colm Meaney and his daughter Brenda Meaney will explore, in the company of Alex Clark (co-host of ‘The Graham Norton Book Club’), their recent two-hander in Enda Walsh’s celebrated play, Bedbound.

Jenny Keane, holistic sex educator and creator of Sexed Up, will expound on intimate matters with Brianna Parkins of The Irish Times.

Award-winning writers Nicole Flattery (Show Them a Good Time, Nothing Special) and Colin Barrett (Young Skins, Homesickness) will discuss their work with fellow novelist, Danny Denton (All Along the Echo), with music from Aoife Nessa Frances (Protector).

There will be a ‘Better Together’ panel discussion on allyship, hosted by Louise McSharry, with guests Ruadhán Ó Críodáin (ShoutOut Ireland), Louise Bruton (disability rights activist and playwright) and Pradeep Mahadeshwar (artist and LGBTQ+ activist), with music from Pillow Queens (Leave the Light On).

American musician John Murry will join Peter Murphy to discuss his seminal album The Graceless Age (one of the most feted albums of the past decade), on this its tenth anniversary. Excerpts will also be shown from the accompanying feature, The Graceless Age: The Ballad of John Murry, a documentary which charts John’s journey from near death to redemption via a new zeal for the creative impulse.

Pan Amsterdam (aka American jazz trumpetist and Iggy Pop collaborator, Leron Thomas) will join hip-hop chronicler B+ (aka Brian Cross, author of It’s Not About a Salary—Rap and Resistance in LA) to discuss hip-hop’s rich and enduring legacy.

Irish traveller, singer and storyteller Thomas McCarthy will discuss his singular craft with acclaimed film-maker and DJ, Donal Dineen (of the ‘Make Me an Island’ podcasts).

Ian Macpherson (comic performer and author of Sloot and Hewbris) will be in conversation with fellow comedian Kevin Gildea, with music from David Kitt (Idiot Check).

Billy Magra, award-winning film-maker, TV producer and pioneer of Irish comedy, will explore the personal side of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll in his acclaimed stage memoir Gusto.

RTÉ Radio 1’s Louise Duffy will present a special edition of ‘The Louise Duffy Show Unplugged’, featuring intimate chat and music from some of the festival’s musical guests.

As with previous gatherings, this year’s All Curious Minds tent has again been programmed by Raymond Bell and David Bell.

Please consult the All Together Now festival app for running times, etc., and also the signage outside the All Curious Minds tent itself, located on the lawns of Curraghmore House.

** EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW **

IT’S HERE! We are READY to fling open the gates and welcome all you festival-goers to

All Together Now. Anyone who nabbed an Early Entry pass will be enjoying acts like

GEMMA DUNLEAVY headlining the Belonging Bandstand joined by SHIV, STEVIE G, RACHEL MAE HANNON, R3D’s HOUSE, AHMED, WITH LOVE & BIG SLEEP as well as the spectacular ARCADIA breathing fire and playing dance classics.

From tomorrow, folks can enjoy all 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoken word, comedy and feasts of food, plenty more hidden gems set in the gorgeous grounds of Curraghmore House, Waterford.

We are set to welcome Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Caribou, Loyle Carner, Villagers, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Lankum, the list goes on! Our Comedy line up includes Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, David McSavage, Ross Browne, Enya Martin and many more. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on. Check out the apocalyptic vibes of The Last City, enjoy debates and talks at All Curious Minds, relax and soak up the vibes in our hot tubs and saunas, gear up for AVA in the Woods, Lovely Day Stages, get the festival buzz in the Carnival Quarter, for example. There’s so much to do, see and experience.

To keep up to date with everything ATN, make sure to download our sweet app. It features site map, playlist, wellness, food and feasts, schedules, news and travel and traffic updates and more. Powered by Bank Of Ireland.

FINAL TICKETS

There are very very limited tickets available from official Ticketmaster outlets only. Please be careful not to purchase from unofficial outlets, these may be counterfeit.

GETTING HERE

You can check out our app or our website for directions to get here by car, bus and train. The car park and campsite will open TODAY, Thursday August 3rd at 4pm for Early Entry ticket holders, boutique campers and campervan holders. The gates will be open for all tomorrow – Friday, August 4th at 9am.

Travelling by road between 9 am – 1 pm is one of the quietest times to travel to the festival.

For Traffic News check the Festival App (Download from the App Store & Google Play), and Twitter (or X? lol) @ATNFestival for the latest travel news as well as live updates.

WEATHER ESSENTIALS & WHAT TO BRING

It’s Ireland and it’s meant to be summertime, but we strongly recommend that you prepare for all eventualities. Bring along waterproofs, wellies, hats, scarves, sun cream and shades – bring it all. The ground might be a little soft underfoot! Also, photo ID, your tickets (v important!) sleeping bag, tent, loo roll, bank card and toiletries.

Alcohol can only be brought onto the festival site the first time you arrive and are wristbanded. The alcohol allowance is 24 cans/1 litre of spirits or 1.5 litre of wine for personal consumption. These can be brought into the campsite and main arena. No glass bottles are allowed. Please decant your alcohol into non-glass bottle. We recommend using reusable bottles. Please remember to always drink responsibly.

STAGE TIMES AND SITE MAP

The Bank Of Ireland ATN festival app has everything you need – it is the only place to check out our site map. It’s a great way to keep up to date with everything as it happens, travel news, any stage time changes, and everything in between.

HOW TO USE MOBILE TICKETS

Mobile tickets are downloaded directly to your phone. No need to print or search through your emails – find them in your Ticketmaster account and on the app, or save them to your mobile wallet. You can check out a step-by-step guide on how to download your tickets right here

DO’S AND DON’TS

Please have a peek at our website for a list of what you can and cannot bring with you to the site. We would suggest if you don’t need an item, don’t bring it, especially any valuables. Remember professional photographic equipment is not permitted at the festival. You can find a list of what is prohibited to bring on-site right here

PAYMENTS

The festival’s bars will be cashless and accept cards and contactless payments only. Please bring your credit or debit card with you! Traders will accept card/contactless and cash payments. There is also an ATM on site. Be ready to make any purchases with Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Wallet and contactless cards.

