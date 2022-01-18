Jordan’s Sesh Online

Liam Murphy

Tuesday’s online Jordan’s American Bar music session has been a lifeline, an extension of the family for the many good souls who loved a musical session in good company and convivial banter. Andy Jordan’s on the Quay – the American Bar – has been in my lifetime a conduit, a connector where arts and theatre people met to right wrongs, chat, and be philosophical, and feel a sense of belonging – an affinity with like-minded people.

Covid restrictions have done their best or worst to alienate and isolate so many people, and for the best part of two years, Andy and Kathy (an artist in her own right) have kept Jordan’s wider family connected, and their daughter, Anna, has helmed the music, the modwords, the poetry, and the humanity of the Jordan’s Sesh.

So I ‘dropped in’ on the MetaEvent on Facebook @ Jordan’s American Bar for the first Jordansesh of 2022.

Paschal Walsh rocked with ‘If You Just Call’, a self-penned gem to set the happy mood. I felt I was in good company as Phad Hennessy gentled into a reflective Velvet Underground cover ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’. The deep-voiced Thomas Whelan on mandolin showed his dexterity with a medley. Fiona Ni Chearnaigh impressed with the Dolly Parton hit ‘Nine To Five’.

John Moloney showed off his Christmas present on a Steely Dan tune which pleased Rosemary Dulson, Jim O’Meara and Grainne Daly. Markus Schwartz sang a song in his own language that pleased Joe Tobin and Joan Collins Power. Larry McCarthy displayed a poem to remember old and some absent friends – “Friendship is a bond of trust/ might get rusty but never bust”.

Fintan Scanlon multi-tracked ‘Best Of You’ by Foo Fighters. John Buckley shared a work in progress, and Gerard Foran recited ‘Percy The Crow’. Leanne Murphy-Bishop and Willie posted a beautiful ‘Shallow’.

Joe Tobin wished all a Happy New Year with his two finches, and a snowy Townes Van Zandt song and his banjo work was ace. Grainne Daly shared a lovely The Stars Over Kinvara’ by Declan O’Rourke. Tony Hennessy was mellow with a beautiful version of ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ to please Jo-Anne Page-Cote. Thomas Whelan was reflective with ‘Lord Franklin’, and I felt happy out beside the fire. Joan Collins Power was a treat with ‘Bright Blue Rose’, and a firm favourite and always impressive, actor Paul Dillon was splendid with a beautiful version of the Abba hit ‘Happy New Year’.

Anna Jordan summed it all up “we know well how much our musicians supported us tonight, and we are grateful. More than grateful. To fill our house with song from many hearts, in a time of plague and fear. Be this the bubble that never bursts”.