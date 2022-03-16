St. Patrick’s Day Festival Schedule – Waterford City

After a long two years wait, we welcome back the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with huge excitement. The St. Patrick’s day festival will run for three days from 17th – 19th March in Waterford City. The following events are scheduled throughout the festival to celebrate both Irish and local culture in Ireland’s best place to live.

Thursday 17th March

Quay and Mall:

10am – Ecumenical Service as Gaeilge at Christchurch Cathedral

12 noon – Threadgold’s School of Irish Dancing and Toner’s School of Irish Dancing

12:50pm – Thomas F Meagher Flag Presentation

12:55pm – Mayor’s Speech

1:00pm – St. Patrick’s Day Parade

7:00pm – Booley’s House Show at Theatre Royal

John Robert’s Square:

11:00am to 7:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground

Friday 18th March

Plaza Festival Stage:

3pm – TheatreBox Dancers

3:45pm – WAMA Drummers

4:40pm – WAMA Ukulele Orchestra

5pm – Bana Rua

6:30pm – Intonations Choir

7:30pm – Toucan

O’Connell Street Stage:

5pm – Malayalee Association

6pm – Afro Dance Troupe

6:30pm – The Dearg Dooms

7:45pm – Brass & Co.

John Robert’s Square:

11:00am to 9:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground

Saturday 19th March

Plaza Festival Stage:

1pm – Music Generation Waterford

3pm – Suir Ukulele Strummers

4pm – Three for the Road

5:15pm – Rookie Thomson

7pm – Thin as Lizzy

Applemarket Sessions:

8pm to 10pm – Mad Ferrit

Theatre Royal:

8pm – Neil Delamere

John Robert’s Square:

11:00am to 9:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground

The Quay:

9pm – Fireworks Display

Parade Route

The parade will start at 1pm, and begin at the Waterford Bus Station, go along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and Plaza, and finishes at the Parnell Street end of the Mall. It is advised come early to get the best views of the parade. There are multiple designated viewing points along the route, such as the William Vincent Wallace Plaza, which provides a bird’s eye view.

