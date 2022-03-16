St. Patrick’s Day Festival Schedule – Waterford City

After a long two years wait, we welcome back the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with huge excitement. The St. Patrick’s day festival will run for three days from 17th – 19th March in Waterford City. The following events are scheduled throughout the festival to celebrate both Irish and local culture in Ireland’s best place to live.
Thursday 17th March
Quay and Mall:
10am – Ecumenical Service as Gaeilge at Christchurch Cathedral
12 noon – Threadgold’s School of Irish Dancing and Toner’s School of Irish Dancing
12:50pm – Thomas F Meagher Flag Presentation
12:55pm – Mayor’s Speech
1:00pm – St. Patrick’s Day Parade
7:00pm – Booley’s House Show at Theatre Royal
John Robert’s Square:
11:00am to 7:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground
Friday 18th March
Plaza Festival Stage:
3pm – TheatreBox Dancers
3:45pm – WAMA Drummers
4:40pm – WAMA Ukulele Orchestra
5pm – Bana Rua
6:30pm – Intonations Choir
7:30pm – Toucan
O’Connell Street Stage:
5pm – Malayalee Association
6pm – Afro Dance Troupe
6:30pm – The Dearg Dooms
7:45pm – Brass & Co.
John Robert’s Square:
11:00am to 9:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground
Saturday 19th March
Plaza Festival Stage:
1pm – Music Generation Waterford
3pm – Suir Ukulele Strummers
4pm – Three for the Road
5:15pm – Rookie Thomson
7pm – Thin as Lizzy
Applemarket Sessions:
8pm to 10pm – Mad Ferrit
Theatre Royal:
8pm – Neil Delamere
John Robert’s Square:
11:00am to 9:00pm – St. Patrick’s Festival Fairground
The Quay:
9pm – Fireworks Display
Parade Route
The parade will start at 1pm, and begin at the Waterford Bus Station, go along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and Plaza, and finishes at the Parnell Street end of the Mall. It is advised come early to get the best views of the parade. There are multiple designated viewing points along the route, such as the William Vincent Wallace Plaza, which provides a bird’s eye view.
For additional information, see the Waterford St. Patrick’s Day Festival website