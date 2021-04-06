Teada featured on TG4

Excellent music and conversations are the backbone of Comhluadar Ceoil, a new music series hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé on TG4.

Waterford group Téada were Dáithí’s guest for the third programme in the series which aired on March 28th.

Téada, first came to national prominence over 20 years ago and have been travelling and performing all over the world since.

The current members of the band are: Oisín Mac Diarmada (fiddle), Paul Finn (button accordion), Séan McElwain (guitar, bouzouki,) Tristan Rosenstock (bodhrán) and Damien Stenson (flute and various whistles).

The programme is a lovely mix of music and chat and certainly worth catching up with. Future guest include Hothouse Flowers, Altan and Danú. The programme airs on TG4 every Sunday at 8.30pm while the first episodes are currently available on the TG4 player.