The Final Countdown for De La Salle Show

BIG hair, parachute pants and leg warmers are back in fashion at De La Salle College for one week only
as the school hosts its 43rd school production, Back to the 80s, until Saturday.
The energetic cast have been working tremendously hard over the last couple of months as they look to
repeat the success of last year’s sell-out show, Grease. The students had their first opportunity to show off
their talents at a Wine and Cheese Night to launch the show and the 200 in attendance were impressed by
the vibrancy of the committed cast.
School stalwart Br. Ben Hanlon spoke proudly of the talent of the team and said he was honoured to still
be enjoying the show after 43 years, crediting staff like Jenny White for helping to ensure the legacy of
the show continues to grow.
“We have four nights to sell and thankfully the tickets are already selling really well on the back of last
year’s success. This cast deserve another sell-out show – I can promise people a fantastic night’s
entertainment.”
‘Back to the 80s’ tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School that graduated in the
1980s, as remembered by Corey Palmer, and features classic tracks like Love Shack, Kids of America and
Footloose.
Students from schools across Waterford are taking part in this lively, fun-filled production, and Director
and Choreographer Vicki Graham told those in attendance that she was delighted to be guiding “an
amazingly talented cast” who are making lifelong friendships throughout the rehearsals.
Deputy Principal Declan O’Brien thanked the parents for their continued support as the show approaches,
adding that the show offers the students the opportunity to prosper and collect valuable life skills.
“Schools aren’t all about exams and the Leaving Cert. It’s important to take a holistic approach and I
think what the boys and girls are getting from this show will stand to them for life. They’re developing
leadership skills, they’re learning about music and dance, they’re learning interpersonal skills,
communication and friendship.
“When they look back on our school days in years to come they won’t necessarily remember the Irish or
economics class, they will remember events like this.
Having extended his thanks to show coordinators Br. Ben and Laura Caulfield, choreographer Ali Reville
and Musical Director Caoimhe O’Connor among others, he closed the evening by saying: “If I look back
on a school year, the highlight is always the week of the show. The energy, the passion, the enthusiasm
that they bring is absolutely fantastic.”
The show will run in De La Salle College from October 19-22, and tickets can be bought from the school
office (051-875294) or from Golden Discs in City Square. Make sure to snap up your ticket and play your
favourite pop tunes from yesteryear on repeat in anticipation of the show!
