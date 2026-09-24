Family Resource Centres receive €10,000 each

Three family resources centres in Waterford have received €10,000 euro each from the first ever capital fund for these centres. With this money the family resource centres will be able to support locally identified capital, premises, equipment, ICT and infrastructure priorities.

The funding is intended to provides FRCs with the flexibility to identify the investments that will make the greatest difference to the children, families and communities they serve.

The three resource centres in Waterford are Brill FRC the Ballybeg Community Development Project, Sacred Heart Community and Childcare Project on the Old Tramore Road, and

St Brigid’s Family and Community Care on the Lower Yellow Road.

Budget 2026 increased the minimum annual core funding level for FRCs from €160,000 to €180,000, while the establishment of 10 additional centres this year brought the national network to 136.

Announcing the funding Minister for Children, Norma Foley, said, “Family Resource Centres are at the heart of communities across Ireland. I have seen first-hand the extraordinary work they do in supporting children, families and communities, and I am delighted to announce this additional €1.36 million investment.

“Every one of our 136 Family Resource Centres around the country will receive €10,000, giving individual centres the flexibility to invest in the areas that matter most in their own communities.

“Whether that means improving a building, making a centre more accessible, replacing essential equipment, investing in technology or improving the spaces in which children and families receive support, this funding will make a practical difference on the ground.

“This investment is another demonstration of this Government’s commitment to strengthening the Family Resource Centre network and ensuring that community-based family support continues to grow and develop across the country.”

Also welcoming the news, Waterford Minister John Cummins said, “This is excellent news that these three vitally important centres are set to avail of €10,000 each in capital funding. I know how important family resource centres are to the children and families they support from seeing their work first hand. This funding will allow that work to be strengthened and developed further.

“These individual investments of €10,000 will enable each centre to direct funding towards the priorities that will have the greatest benefit to them locally. That could include upgrading facilities, improving accessibility, replacing vital equipment, enhancing technology or creating better spaces for the children and families who rely on their services. Importantly, it gives centres the flexibility to respond to the particular needs of the communities they serve.”

“I remain determined to champion these centres and to support the invaluable work they carry out in communities every day.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme