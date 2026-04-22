Fine for careless driving  

A man charged with careless driving for his involvement in a road collision where a woman was knocked down, was handed a court fine recently.

Omar Amidou (54) of Apartment 4, 13 Thomas Street, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court in March, charged with careless driving, contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961. The charge related to an incident that occurred in Waterford in 2024.

The court was told that on 21 December 2024, Gardaí were called to Tycor Road, Waterford city, following an incident. It was heard that a woman had been hit by a car and was lying on the road when Gardaí arrived at the scene. A man, identified as the accused, was driving the car at the time.

It was noted in court that there is no CCTV footage available of the incident and the woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a fractured elbow. Photographs of damage to the vehicle from the incident were presented to Judge Staunton – to which he said there was “significant impact” on the bonnet of the car, and that there “appeared” to be a crack on the windscreen.

The woman involved was not present in court, and it was also noted that the accused has no previous convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said that his client is a “hard worker” that has never been in trouble before. Mr. Delahunty told the court that the junction where the incident occurred is a “busy spot” as it is right behind Walsh Park.

The solicitor added that the woman is currently pursuing a civil remedy in the case to make a claim for compensation. Judge Staunton decided to hand the accused a €500 fine for the matter and gave him six months to pay it.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power