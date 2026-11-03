Fined for driving at 133 km/h on regional road

A woman has been fined for driving at a speed of 133km/h on a regional road in Waterford earlier this year.

Caoimhe Ridgard (22) of Wheatfield, Fieldstone, Tramore, Waterford, appeared at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Mark O’Connell last month. She was charged with dangerous driving, contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act.

Garda Liam Marshall told the court that at 11.10pm on 15 March 2026, he was carrying out a speed checkpoint on the R682 road near Ballykinsella, Tramore. Garda Marshall said he detected the accused driving at a speed of 133km/h in an 80km zone.

After he stopped and spoke to the accused, the Garda stated that he showed her the device used by Gardaí to detect speed, and subsequently arrested her for dangerous driving.

Garda Marshall added that the charge was down to the “nature of the speed” the accused was driving on the ‘busy’ road, as well as the fact that a fatal collision had previously occurred on the “same stretch of road.”

It was noted that the accused has no previous convictions and was fully compliant with Gardaí following the incident.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Martina Mullins asked why a speeding ticket was not issued to her client, and Garda Marshall replied that the speed the accused was driving, at 53 km/h over the limit, was ‘too high.’

The Garda added that the accused told Gardaí that she “wasn’t paying attention.”

Ms. Mullins said that issuing a fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) would have been the appropriate measure, and that arresting her client was a ‘wholly disproportionate’ response from Gardaí. The solicitor sought for the charge to be struck out.

Judge O’Connell stated that he would not strike out the charge, due to evidence of the accused’s ‘extremely high’ speed.

Ms. Mullins instead sought for the charge to be lowered to careless driving, indicating that the accused would offer a guilty plea. This was consented to by the judge.

The solicitor highlighted how her client has no previous convictions, and said the whole experience of being arrested ‘rattled’ her. Ms. Mullins asked Judge O’Connell not to disqualify the accused from driving and show ‘leniency.’

The judge said he had ‘no doubt’ the accused was driving at 133 km/h, which was ‘extremely dangerous’, added to by the fact it was ‘late’ at night and ‘dark’.

Judge O’Connell stated that it was ‘alarming’ the accused “didn’t know how fast she was going,” adding that she “needs to learn a lesson”.

The judge handed the accused a €750 fine and did not disqualify her from driving.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power