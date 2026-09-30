Fined for public order offence

A man charged with a public order offence blew smoke at Gardaí after they found him intoxicated, the District Court heard.

Jack Power (28) of 4 Mountain View, Old Tramore Road, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton in court earlier this month. He was charged with being intoxicated in public, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

The court heard that after 8.00pm on 22 August 2026, Gardaí were on patrol in The Mall area of Waterford city when they were stopped by bar staff.

Garda members were alerted to a man, identified as the accused, who was intoxicated and ‘slurring’ his words. It was noted that he blew smoke at Gardaí when they engaged with him and was subsequently arrested.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the accused has five previous convictions, which include public order matters.

Judge Staunton handed the accused a €400 fine and gave him six months to pay.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power