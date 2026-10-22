Further arrest in Birchwood fire investigation

A further arrest has been made as part of the investigation into last week’s fatal house fire in Birchwood housing estate, Waterford city.

This afternoon, (Thursday, 22 October) Waterford Gardaí, assisted by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a man aged in his 20s as part of the investigation.

The man was arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009. He is detained at a Garda Station in the south east.

This follows three arrests of a man aged in his 50s and two women in their 30s on Tuesday, 20 October. Gardai have since confirmed that two of these people have had their periods of detention extended, and that further arrests are anticipated.

There are now four people arrested and currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardai continue to appeal to any person who may have any information in relation to this arson attack to speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.